IMF to Disburse $684.7 Million to Kenya Ahead of Crucial Eurobond Repayment

In a bid to bolster Kenya's economy and aid in crucial eurobond repayment set for June, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to disburse an immediate $684.7 million. The decision, which was made by the IMF's executive board, is based on a staff-level recommendation made in November.

The IMF aims to support Kenya's macroeconomic stability, enhance policy frameworks, withstand external shocks, and promote more inclusive and green growth.

Breakdown of the IMF Disbursement

The disbursement consists of $624.5 million from an expanded program agreed upon last year, and an additional $60.2 million from the IMF's Resilience and Sustainability Facility. This decision follows the IMF's previous action in July, where it amplified its financing package to Kenya by 45% to a whopping $3.5 billion, and extended the program's duration to April 2025.

Impact on Kenya's Economy

Following the announcement, yields on Kenya's $2 billion eurobond due June 2024 significantly decreased, demonstrating a positive impact on the country's financial outlook. On the other hand, the Kenyan shilling experienced a slight weakening against the dollar.

The funds are projected to bolster the government's foreign-exchange reserves in preparation for the eurobond repayment, and to provide support for the Kenyan shilling, which has been underperforming. Kenya's external debt maturities for the 12 months through June are estimated at $3.5 billion, marking a significant increase from the previous year.

Looking Ahead

Alongside the IMF funding, Kenya is exploring a debt swap to improve its public finances. This move is indicative of the nation's proactive approach to managing its economic challenges and ensuring financial stability. As the IMF continues to support Kenya's economic resilience, the country is set on a path towards more robust and sustainable growth.