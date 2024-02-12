IMF Report: A Small Nation's Economic Health and the Road Ahead

Amidst a global economic landscape that is constantly shifting, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has delivered its assessment of a small nation's economic health. This report, released following a mission in Podgorica, offers a glimpse into the financial heartbeat of the country.

Economic Resurgence: A Silver Lining Amidst the Clouds

The year 2023 marked a significant milestone for the nation as its economy surged by an impressive 6%. This robust growth was bolstered by positive developments in the labor market, indicating a strengthening of the economic core.

However, as we step into 2024, the IMF predicts a tempering of this growth, with estimates suggesting a moderation to 3.7%. This forecast serves as a reminder that economic progress is seldom a straightforward trajectory.

The Taming of the Inflation Beast

One of the most pressing concerns in any economy is inflation. The nation grappled with this challenge in 2023, but by December, there was a glimmer of hope. Inflation had decreased to 4.3%, offering respite to citizens and policymakers alike.

This decline in inflation was mirrored by a narrowing of the external current account deficit. These signs, while promising, are not a cause for complacency. Instead, they underscore the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline and structural reforms.

The Fiscal Balancing Act: Surplus to Deficits

The government recorded a fiscal surplus in 2023, a testament to its prudent financial management. However, this success story is expected to change course in 2024, with projections indicating a return to deficits.

In the face of this impending challenge, public debt is projected to rise gradually in the coming years. To counteract this trend, the IMF recommends that the authorities maintain a non-negative primary balance. This strategy aims to reach a debt to GDP ceiling of 60% by 2028.

Structural fiscal reforms are imperative to fortify the country's fiscal framework. These reforms will not only help navigate the choppy waters of economic uncertainty but also lay the foundation for a more resilient and sustainable economic future.

In a parliamentary address, Finance Minister AH Mahmud Ali acknowledged the improving economic situation based on preliminary indicators. However, independent lawmaker Sohrab Uddin expressed concerns about the economy being in turmoil due to the dollar crisis and money laundering.

Uddin proposed the legalization of undisclosed income by paying extra tax as a potential solution to tackle money laundering and curb the dollar crisis. The finance minister responded by assuring that the entire economic situation is under review and requested patience.

As of January 2024, 36.62 lakh people have submitted income tax returns, contributing to Tk 5,901 crore in the national exchequer. The point-to-point inflation has also decreased gradually from November 2023, standing at 9.41 percent in December.

The revenue collection target for the fiscal year 2023-24 has achieved 87.70 percent, with a deficit of Tk 23,227 crore. The Japanese government has given financial assistance worth $3.38 million in 2023 for human resources development.

A new return form has been introduced to simplify the income tax return process, and the Tax Return Preparer program will be introduced to simplify the return filing process.

As we stand on the precipice of tomorrow, the economic outlook of this nation hangs in the balance. The path forward is riddled with challenges, but the resilience and determination of its people serve as a beacon of hope. The story of this nation's economic journey is far from over; it is, in fact, just beginning.