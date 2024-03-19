IMF Extends Pakistan Talks, Aims for $1.1 Billion Deal Amid Economic Policy Debates

Tuesday, March 19, 2024, marked a critical juncture in Pakistan's ongoing economic dialogue with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as the review mission decided to extend its stay in Islamabad by another day. This extension underscores the complexity of negotiations surrounding the second review and the release of a substantial $1.1 billion tranche under the Stand By Arrangement (SBA), highlighting issues such as proposed adjustments in electricity and gas tariffs and the implementation of the retailers' scheme.

Sticking Points in Negotiations

One of the major hurdles in the talks has been the assurance required by the IMF from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on several fronts, including the increase in electricity and gas tariffs slated for July 1, alongside quarterly tariff adjustments and adjustments under fuel price adjustments. Furthermore, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)'s proposal to delay the launch of the retailers' scheme to the next fiscal year has been a point of contention, given its potential impact on the country's revenue collection efforts.

Fiscal Targets and Future Plans

With an ambitious revenue collection target of Rs9,415 billion set for June 30, 2024, the IMF has recalibrated monthly revenue collection benchmarks to ensure Pakistan meets its fiscal responsibilities. Additionally, Pakistan's intentions to seek a long-term bailout package under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program have been communicated to the IMF, with formal discussions expected during the upcoming IMF/World Bank annual spring meetings.

Implications for Pakistan's Economy

The ongoing negotiations and the potential release of the $1.1 billion tranche are critical for Pakistan's economy, especially in light of the current financial challenges and the looming expiration of the existing SBA on April 12, 2024. The outcomes of these discussions will not only shape the immediate economic landscape of Pakistan but will also set the groundwork for the country's long-term financial stability and growth trajectory.