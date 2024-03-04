I&M Bank Boosts Coastal Reach with New Branches in Diani, Watamu, Kilifi, Eyes 50 Nationwide Outlets

As part of its strategic expansion to enhance service accessibility and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), I&M Bank Kenya has inaugurated three new branches in Diani, Watamu, and Kilifi. This move not only extends its footprint in the coastal region but also raises its total outlets in the country to an impressive 50. With a plan to add 12 more branches by the end of this year, the bank is firmly on a path to increase its presence across various counties, demonstrating a significant commitment to broadening its reach and service offerings.

Growing Footprint in Strategic Locations

While many banks are pivoting towards digital platforms, I&M Bank's decision to open new branches in previously underserved areas signifies a dual strategy of blending digital innovation with physical presence. According to Gul Khan, the chief executive of I&M Bank, a subsidiary of the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed I&M Group, this expansion is geared towards making financial solutions more accessible, particularly to SMEs. "Our goal is to bring greater financial solutions accessibility to our customers, especially SMEs, by empowering them to achieve their financial goals," Khan emphasized. This approach reflects a broader banking trend in Kenya, with other financial institutions like DTB Bank Kenya and KCB Bank Kenya also expanding their physical networks last year.

Innovative Solutions for SME Growth

I&M Bank's focus on SMEs is further highlighted by the introduction of flexible working capital options, innovative business insurance products, and supply chain financing solutions. These initiatives are designed to support the growth and efficiency of SME clients, helping them to manage cash flows and deploy capital strategically across the supply value chain. "These initiatives are poised to fuel the growth of our SME clients," Khan stated, underscoring the bank's commitment to fostering business development and entrepreneurial success in the region.

Local Community Impact and Sustainable Development

The choice of Diani, Watamu, and Kilifi for the new branches was strategic, aimed at catering to the diverse needs of the surrounding communities. James Ng'ang'a, I&M Bank's Coast Regional Manager, highlighted that each branch is tailored to reflect the specific needs and opportunities of its location. This localized approach ensures that the bank's services are relevant and beneficial to the coastal population, contributing to the region's sustainable development. By aligning its expansion with community needs, I&M Bank is poised to make a lasting impact on the economic landscape of the Kenyan coast.

This expansion by I&M Bank signifies more than just an increase in its physical footprint; it represents a strategic investment in the economic empowerment of local communities and SMEs. As the bank continues to blend digital innovation with its growing network of branches, it is setting a new standard for banking in Kenya. The implications of this expansion are far-reaching, promising not only to enhance the financial well-being of individuals and businesses in the coastal region but also to contribute to the broader economic development of the country.