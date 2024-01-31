Illinois Treasurer Urges Search for Unclaimed Property as National Day Looms

On the eve of National Unclaimed Property Day, Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs has issued a rallying call to the state's residents. His message is straightforward yet potent: Check for unclaimed assets that might be rightfully yours. This national day of observance, set for 1st February, serves as a crucial reminder for individuals to uncover any financial assets owed to them that have persistently remained unclaimed.

Unclaimed Property: A Hidden Treasure Trove?

In the labyrinthine world of finance, unclaimed property is a unique phenomenon. It often finds its way into the State Treasurer's Office when companies and financial institutions fail to return it to its rightful owners. A wide array of assets come under this umbrella, encompassing inactive accounts, uncashed checks, and stock certificates. The Illinois State Treasurer's Office interestingly reports that one in four Illinoisans has unclaimed property, painting a picture of a hidden treasure trove waiting to be discovered.

Impact on the State's Economy

Frerichs underlines the importance of recovering these assets, pointing out that it serves not just the individuals but also bolsters the state's economy. In the fiscal year 2023, unclaimed property worth $276 million was successfully returned to Illinois owners. The month of November alone saw nearly $47 million reverting to its owners. Since assuming office in November 2014, Frerichs has presided over the return of an impressive $1.9 billion in unclaimed property.

The Role of I-CASH and National Unclaimed Property Day

In a bid to streamline the process of recovery, Frerichs urges people to use the I-CASH website. This platform has been instrumental in connecting Illinois residents with their unclaimed assets. Furthermore, National Unclaimed Property Day, instituted by the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators in 2021, plays a pivotal role in creating awareness about this often-overlooked aspect of personal finance. With over $5 billion currently held in unclaimed property and an average claim amount of $1,000, the potential for Illinois' residents to recover significant sums is enormous.