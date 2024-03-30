IIM Rohtak's Placement Triumph: Average CTC Hits Rs 19.27 Lakh with Top Recruiters Aboard

The Indian Institute of Management Rohtak (IIM Rohtak) recently wrapped up its placement season for the 13th batch of its flagship 2-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP), setting new benchmarks in the process. With an average Cost to Company (CTC) of Rs 19.27 lakh per annum, the institute has reported a 3% year-on-year growth. The involvement of over 200 companies, including 70 new recruiters, underscores the growing corporate faith in the institution's talent pool.

Advertisment

Record-Breaking Placement Statistics

This placement season saw the average CTC for the top 10% of the batch soaring to Rs 37.25 lakh per annum, while the top 25% and 50% of the students were offered average packages of Rs 29.28 LPA and Rs 24.13 LPA, respectively. Notable new recruiters such as Airtel Payments Bank, Bloomberg, Decathlon, Dell, Havells, IDBI Bank, and Maruti Suzuki joined long-standing partners like Adobe, Aditya Birla, Tata Steel, and Amazon, contributing to a diverse and vibrant recruitment landscape.

Preferred Domains and Emerging Trends

Advertisment

Sales and marketing emerged as the most sought-after domain, accounting for 30% of the total offers, marking a significant increase from the previous year's 21%. The domains of general management and HR followed closely, with a 27% share of the offers. There was also a noticeable uptick in demand for roles in product management, IT, and operations, which made up about 20% of the offers. The BFSI and FinTech sectors, along with consulting, rounded off the list of preferred domains for IIM Rohtak graduates.

Exceptional ROI and Pre-Placement Offers

Prof Koustab Ghosh, Dean of IIM Rohtak, highlighted the institute's competitive program fees, asserting IIM Rohtak's position as a top B-School offering the best return on investment in the country. The season also witnessed a commendable number of pre-placement offers, signaling strong industry confidence in the institute's grooming of future leaders. This year's successful placement season not only reflects the institute's academic excellence but also its commitment to providing practical, industry-relevant education.

The remarkable placement season at IIM Rohtak not only sets a new standard for business schools across the country but also offers a glimpse into the evolving preferences and trends within the corporate world. As industries continue to diversify and expand, the role of premier institutions like IIM Rohtak in shaping future leaders who are adaptable, innovative, and ready to tackle global challenges becomes increasingly significant. This success story is a testament to the enduring value of quality education and its impact on both individual careers and the broader economic landscape.