Business

IIFL Group Simplifies IPO Subscription Process; Nirmal Jain Shares Growth Insights

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
IIFL Group Simplifies IPO Subscription Process; Nirmal Jain Shares Growth Insights

India Infoline (IIFL) Group, a leading financial services entity and diversified Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in India, has revolutionized the process for investors subscribing to Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). In a noteworthy move, it has eliminated the requirement for issuing cheques when applying for IPOs. Now, investors need only to provide their bank account number and sign the application form, thereby authorizing their bank to make the payment if shares are allotted to them.

Streamlining the Investment Process

This innovative approach by IIFL Group is a significant step towards simplifying the investment process. It does away with the need for physical cheques, reducing paperwork and making the process more efficient. Furthermore, it reduces the inconvenience associated with refunds as the money stays in the investor’s account until the shares are allotted.

indiainfoline.com: A Comprehensive Resource

Known for its extensive and up-to-date information on Indian companies, various sectors, financial markets, and the overall economy, indiainfoline.com is a popular resource among students, academics, corporate professionals, and investors. It provides insightful interviews with industry and political leaders, entrepreneurs, and influencers, making it a go-to platform for those seeking a deeper understanding of the Indian business landscape.

Nirmal Jain on India’s Growth Story

In a recent appearance at the Entrepreneur Live India Investment Forum, Nirmal Jain, Founder of IIFL Group, emphasized the potential in sectors like green technology, health tech, edtech, food tech, and fintech. Jain shared his insights based on his years of experience in the financial sector, underscoring the importance of fulfilling unmet customer needs, staying aware of competition, and embodying personal traits such as hard work, humility, and honesty. He also advocated for embracing uncertainties and taking calculated risks to transform dreams into reality.

Business Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

