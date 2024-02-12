IHOP & Feeding America's Month of Giving: Joining Forces to Combat Hunger

A beacon of hope amidst a cloud of uncertainty, IHOP and Feeding America have joined forces for a Month of Giving. This initiative, part of IHOP's Stacking Up On Joy campaign, aims to reduce food insecurity by inviting guests to donate and provide meals to people in need. But this fight against hunger doesn't end there.

The Power of Partnership

In the realm of philanthropy, partnerships can create a ripple effect of change. Such is the case with IHOP and Feeding America. Their Month of Giving, which kicked off in 2023, is a testament to their commitment to reducing food insecurity. By encouraging guests to donate, they are not only providing meals but also fostering a sense of community and empathy.

The Role of Volunteers

Beyond corporate partnerships, volunteers play an indispensable role in the fight against hunger. Golden Harvest, a local organization, is urgently seeking volunteers to support their food programs. These include the Backpack program, which ensures children facing hunger have food to last them over the weekend.

Hunger in Numbers

The issue of hunger is not a distant problem; it's a harsh reality for many. In the area served by Golden Harvest, one in six children experiences food insecurity. That's a staggering statistic that underscores the urgent need for action.

The efforts of organizations like IHOP, Feeding America, and Golden Harvest are commendable. But they also highlight a broader trend in philanthropy. As Brian Pietsch, head of community relations at Ameriprise, points out, nonprofits are increasingly reliant on dedicated partners and volunteers to meet the growing demand caused by higher interest rates and inflation.

Case in point: in 2023, Ameriprise Financial, Inc., together with its employees and advisors, donated over $16.5 million through corporate grants, individual donations, and gift matching. This substantial contribution primarily funded nonprofits focused on hunger, shelter, and economic stability.

Moreover, Ameriprise employees and advisors volunteered nearly 63,000 hours to support various causes and organizations. The company also continued its partnership with Feeding America, providing over 124 million meals to those in need.

These numbers paint a clear picture: the fight against hunger is a collective effort. It requires the collaboration of corporations, nonprofits, and everyday people willing to lend a hand.

As we move forward into 2024, let's take a cue from these organizations and individuals. Let's remember that our actions, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in the lives of those facing hunger.

Together, we can turn the tide and create a world where no one goes to bed hungry.