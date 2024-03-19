IFF Divests Pharma Solutions Business to Roquette for $2.85 Billion Amidst Shift to Higher-Margin Focus

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) announced on Tuesday its decision to sell its pharma solutions segment to Roquette, a French plant-based ingredients manufacturer, for an enterprise value of $2.85 billion. This strategic move is aimed at honing in on higher-margin businesses, as IFF navigates through a period of decelerating demand in its food ingredients sector, exacerbated by rising interest rates and inflationary pressures. The transaction is poised for completion in the first half of 2025, marking a significant milestone in IFF's ongoing efforts to optimize its portfolio and alleviate debt.

Strategic Divestitures and Focus Shift

In recent years, New York-based IFF has actively pursued the divestiture of several "non-core" units to streamline its organizational structure and improve financial health. Notably, in late 2022, IFF finalized the sale of its savoury solutions business to PAI Partners for $900 million and offloaded its microbial control division to LANXESS for $1.3 billion in 2021. These strategic sales are part of IFF's broader initiative to concentrate on areas with higher profit margins amidst challenging market conditions.

Roquette's Expansion in the Pharma Sector

Roquette, a family-owned company boasting annual sales around 5 billion euros ($5.42 billion), has been expanding its footprint in the pharmaceutical sector. The acquisition of IFF's pharma solutions business, which represented approximately 8% of IFF's total group sales in 2022, aligns with Roquette's growth strategy. This follows Roquette's previous acquisition of Qualicaps, a Japanese drug capsule manufacturer, from Mitsubishi Chemical, underscoring its ambition to become a global leader in the pharmaceutical ingredients market.

Implications and Future Prospects

This deal represents a significant reshaping of IFF's business model, as it shifts focus towards more profitable sectors amid a challenging economic landscape for the food ingredients industry. For Roquette, the acquisition is a strategic move to bolster its global presence in the pharmaceuticals sector, leveraging IFF's established pharma solutions business. As both companies embark on this new chapter, the industry watches closely to see how this consolidation impacts market dynamics and innovation in pharmaceutical ingredients and food solutions.