IEX Sees Significant Progress in 2023: A Look Back and Ahead

2023 was a year of significant advancements for IEX as the company strategically centered its primary themes on enhancing execution quality and increasing displayed trading volume. Under the astute guidance of Chief Market Policy Officer John Ramsay, IEX introduced performance upgrades to their Signal technology, which powers the execution of their flagship order types. These improvements were specifically applied to their displayed D-Limit order type, leading to a roughly 20% rise in displayed volume. The company managed to achieve this without compromising on execution quality.

Launch of Signal V6

A significant event that marked the year was the launch of Signal V6. This move was aimed at providing improved trading stability in a dynamic market, characterized by the emergence of new exchanges, higher volumes, and frequent changes in the National Best Bid and Offer (NBBO). The introduction of Signal V6 was a key highlight that brought enhanced stability to the trading marketplace.

Survey Reveals Consensus for Regulatory Reforms

In an effort to engage with the investment community, IEX conducted a survey involving 217 institutional investors. The results uncovered a strong consensus, with 94% of respondents agreeing to updates to U.S. equity market regulations to better reflect the technological and activity changes.

Looking Ahead: IEX’s Anticipations for 2024

As we move into 2024, IEX anticipates further increases in displayed volume and continued innovation in order types. Regulatory reforms are also a focus for the company, with hopes for the SEC to implement targeted changes to Regulation National Market System (Reg NMS) regarding tick size and access fees. Market structure reform and updates to Rule 605 and Reg NMS will be key areas of attention.

A Surprising Increase in Sub-dollar Securities

One of the unexpected developments in 2023 was a notable increase in trading volume for sub-dollar securities. These securities accounted for 15-20% of all market volume, a significant increase compared to previous years. Additionally, IEX’s chess tournaments attracted significant interest, including the participation of three International Masters in the Fall Tournament, highlighting the unique intersection of trading and chess within the community.