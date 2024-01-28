IEPFA Experiences Surge in Applications for Unpaid Dividends

In a significant uptick, the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) is witnessing a surge in applications from investors aiming to claim their unpaid dividends. Over 45,000 applications are projected for the current financial year, marking an 18% increase compared to the previous year. A record 36,000 applications were lodged by the end of December, the highest for the first nine months of any financial year since the inception of the IEPFA in FY17.

Record Refunds by IEPFA

These applications are facilitated through Form 5, a mechanism that enables investors to claim unpaid dividends and shares from the IEPF. The IEPF refunded approximately Rs 12 crore in dividends following the assessment of applications up till December, setting yet another record for the highest amount refunded in the first nine months of a financial year. This figure surpasses the previous record of Rs 11.5 crore issued in FY23.

Improved Management and Procedures

The remarkable increase in applications and refunds can be attributed to enhanced management within the IEPFA. This includes the formation of a dedicated group to manage shares, leading to quicker approvals and refunds. Established under Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013, the IEPFA serves to promote investor education, awareness, protection, and to refund claims to investors. In case dividends remain unclaimed for seven consecutive years, Section 124 mandates the respective company to transfer the shares to the IEPFA.

Integrated IT Portal on the Anvil

In the 2023-24 Budget, the creation of an integrated IT portal was announced to facilitate the reclamation of unclaimed shares and unpaid dividends from the IEPFA. The portal, expected to go live by March, is designed to streamline the reclamation process, heighten transparency, and provide claimants with timely updates on their claims. Unclaimed shares with the IEPFA have soared past 1.1 billion, more than doubling since FY18, with unclaimed dividends amassing to over ₹5,500 crore as of October 2022.