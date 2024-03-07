iEmergent Joins ACUMA, Boosting Mortgage Lending Capabilities for Credit Unions

DES MOINES, Iowa /CitizenWire/ -- iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage, and real estate industries, recently announced its new affiliation with the American Credit Union Mortgage Association (ACUMA). This partnership aims to significantly enhance mortgage lending opportunities and capabilities for nearly 400 credit union members across the nation. iEmergent has built a reputation over almost 25 years for identifying untapped mortgage opportunities and helping financial institutions bridge market coverage gaps. Now, as an ACUMA affiliate, the firm is set to leverage its award-winning technology and deep industry experience to aid credit unions in crafting data-driven mortgage growth and strategy execution.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Mortgage Lending with Mortgage MarketSmart

iEmergent's flagship platform, Mortgage MarketSmart, stands at the forefront of this strategic partnership. This advanced market intelligence and forecasting tool offers unparalleled insights into mortgage opportunities at the neighborhood level. By projecting loan production metrics and overlaying them with extensive external data sets, including demographic and income data, real estate intelligence, and more, Mortgage MarketSmart equips credit unions with the necessary resources to pinpoint and act on growth opportunities. This platform not only facilitates diverse lending and recruiting strategies but also supports institutions in meeting their fair lending and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) obligations.

Empowering Credit Unions to Close Market Gaps

Advertisment

"We bring mortgage opportunities to life for credit unions, showing them exactly where their members are and where their gaps in coverage lie, and then we work hand in hand to build effective strategies for closing those gaps," stated iEmergent CEO Laird Nossuli. The firm's commitment to enhancing credit unions' mortgage lending capabilities aligns with ACUMA's dedication to providing its members with premier real estate and home loan services. ACUMA President Peter J. Benjamin expressed excitement about this new affiliation, emphasizing the value iEmergent brings to the table in helping credit unions identify and close market gaps in mortgage lending.

About iEmergent

Founded in 2000, iEmergent has established itself as a leader in mortgage lending forecasts and analytics, serving the lending, housing, and real estate industries. With a range of forecast and market intelligence products, including the innovative Mortgage MarketSmart visualization tool, iEmergent aids lenders in navigating the ever-changing mortgage market landscape. For more information, visit iemergent ACUMA creditunions housingfinance housingequity housingeconomy mortgage.

This partnership between iEmergent and ACUMA marks a significant step forward in empowering credit unions to better serve the home financing needs of their members. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic insights, credit unions are positioned to capture more markets and provide superior mortgage lending services. As the collaboration unfolds, the industry will undoubtedly watch closely to see the innovative solutions and successes that emerge from this dynamic alliance.