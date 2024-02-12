IDRA Appoints New Chairman, Takes Action Against Sonali Life and Swadesh Islami Life Insurance

In a significant move, the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority of Bangladesh (IDRA) has appointed Mohammad Jainul Bari as its new chairman following the resignation of Dr. M Mosharrof Hossain. This development comes at a time when the insurance sector in Bangladesh is grappling with numerous challenges, including financial irregularities and a lack of discipline.

A New Chapter for IDRA

The IDRA, which is tasked with regulating the insurance industry in Bangladesh, oversees 74 insurance companies, including 41 life and 33 non-life insurers. In 2021, the sector recorded a turnover of Tk 34,377 crore, highlighting its potential for growth and development.

Despite its potential, the insurance industry in Bangladesh has been plagued by various issues, including financial mismanagement and a lack of transparency. The government has been making efforts to bring discipline to the sector, and the appointment of Mohammad Jainul Bari as the new chairman of IDRA is seen as a step in this direction.

IDRA Takes Action Against Sonali Life Insurance

In a recent development, the IDRA ordered Sonali Life Insurance to allow its CEO, Mir Rashed Bin Aman, to perform his duties after being denied access to the company's office and software since January 1. This comes after an investigation into financial irregularities, including the unusual appointment of Mostafa Golam Quddus as chairman and discrepancies in the company's life fund.

The IDRA has instructed Sonali Life to settle insurance claims and clear employee salaries and allowances without further spending. The investigation is expected to be completed within 30 days.

Swadesh Islami Life Insurance's Registration Suspended

In another development, the IDRA suspended the registration of Swadesh Islami Life Insurance Company for three months due to alleged embezzlement of Tk 14.30 crore loan taken from NRBC Bank against a fixed deposit of Tk 13.05 crore, which was the company's paid-up capital. The loan was not shown in the balance sheet, and the paid-up capital should have been kept free of liability as per the Insurance Act 2010.

The IDRA gave seven days to 12 of the company's 18 directors to justify why they should not be relieved of their duties, and it also gave the company's management 30 days to explain why the registration should not be suspended. The 12 did not respond, and the insurance regulator relieved them of their duties in early January. The 6 directors who were retained had played a negligible role in the embezzlement.

However, they did not form a new board, and during a recent inspection, the company's management did not provide relevant information, prompting the regulator to suspend the registration.

In conclusion, the IDRA's appointment of Mohammad Jainul Bari as the new chairman and its recent actions against Sonali Life Insurance and Swadesh Islami Life Insurance Company highlight its commitment to ensuring discipline and transparency in the insurance sector. As the industry continues to grow and develop, it is crucial that regulatory bodies like the IDRA take a proactive approach to addressing challenges and ensuring that the sector operates in a fair and transparent manner.

