Business

IDFC FIRST Bank Introduces Tiered Interest Structure for Savings Accounts

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
IDFC FIRST Bank Introduces Tiered Interest Structure for Savings Accounts

IDFC FIRST Bank, a prominent player in the Indian private banking sector, has revised its savings account interest rates, effective from January 1, 2024, as per the announcement made on the bank’s official website. The bank has introduced a tiered interest structure for its savings accounts, offering rates ranging from 3% to 7% based on the balance in the account.

Progressive Interest Calculation

Under the new system, interest calculation is carried out on a progressive scale. This means that different portions of the balance earn different rates. For instance, a balance of Rs. 25,000 would earn a 3% rate on the entire amount. In contrast, a balance of Rs. 4 lacs would earn 3% on the first Rs. 1 lac and 4% on the remaining Rs. 3 lacs.

Similarly, a balance of Rs. 50 lacs would earn 3% on Rs. 1 lac, 4% on Rs. 4 lacs, and 7% on the remaining Rs. 45 lacs. If the account balance reaches Rs. 4.3 crores, the interest would be calculated at 3% on Rs. 1 lac, 4% on Rs. 4 lacs, and 7% on Rs. 4.25 crores.

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates

In addition to the revised savings account interest rates, IDFC FIRST Bank also offers competitive fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. The FD rates range from 3% to 7.75% for general citizens and from 3.50% to 8.25% for senior citizens. These rates have been in effect since November 2, 2023.

About IDFC FIRST Bank

Established in 1997 as a financial company to support infrastructural projects in India, IDFC FIRST Bank received its banking license from RBI in 2014. It was inaugurated as a private sector bank by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. In its journey to transform rural India into a digitally enlightened society, the bank launched an Aadhar Card Linked solution for cashless payments in 2017. The bank merged with Capital First – NBFC in 2018, subsequently changing its name to IDFC First to reflect the merger. The bank is currently led by V. Vaidyanathan, serving as the Managing Director and CEO.

Business Finance
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

    © 2023 BNN
