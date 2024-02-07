ID Finance Secures Record $150M in Debt Financing for App Enhancement

In a landmark move, ID Finance, an influential player in the FinTech industry, has secured a staggering $150 million in debt financing. The funding round, spearheaded by the i80 Group, marks the largest in ID Finance's history and emerges as one of the most substantial for a Spanish FinTech firm in recent times.

A Major Boost for Plazo

The influx of funds will primarily be utilized to bolster the company's financial wellness application, Plazo. This app is central to ID Finance's growth strategy, with plans on the horizon to expand its lending capabilities and introduce new features that will add substantial value to the app. The advancements are aimed at solidifying Plazo's position as a leading financial wellness app in Spain.

Robust Financial Performance

ID Finance's recent financial breakthrough comes on the back of a strong financial performance over the past year. The company reported a consolidated revenue of €180 million and a net income of €7.1 million, indicating a noteworthy 13% growth year-over-year. This robust financial health underscores the company's stability and potential for sustained growth.

Set for Future Success

Boris Batine, the co-founder of ID Finance, views the new financing as both an acknowledgement of the company's past successes and a springboard towards future goals. The company remains committed to fostering financial innovation and inclusiveness through technology, with Plazo at the heart of this mission.