ICRA Forecasts 8-10% Growth in India's Alcobev Industry FY25, Margins to Improve

According to a recent ICRA report, India's domestic alcohol beverages (alcobev) industry is poised for a significant growth spurt, with projections indicating an 8-10% increase in FY25. This optimistic forecast is attributed to a moderation in raw material prices and a growing preference for premium products. Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) companies are expected to benefit the most, with an anticipated 11-13% revenue growth driven by a 3-5% increase in volume on the back of FY24's high base.

Driving Forces Behind the Growth

Kinjal Shah, Vice President and Co-Group Head – Corporate Ratings at ICRA, highlighted several factors contributing to the positive outlook. The anticipated moderation in input costs, particularly for packaging materials like glass bottles which constitute a significant portion of manufacturing expenses, is expected to boost margins. However, Shah also noted potential cost pressures from non-basmati rice prices, which could affect the cost of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), a key ingredient in many alcobev products. Despite this, stable barley prices, crucial for beer production, are likely to support the sector's growth.

Anticipated Performance of Beer Companies

Beer companies, in particular, are expected to enjoy a robust FY25, especially in the first quarter, which is predicted to be hotter than the previous year. This contrasts with the unseasonal rainfall experienced in FY24, which dampened sales. Revenue for beer companies is projected to increase by 9-11%, supported by a 4-6% growth in volume. This optimistic outlook for the beer segment underscores the industry's resilience and adaptability in the face of climatic unpredictabilities.

Future Projections and Challenges

The ICRA report also sheds light on the financial health of alcobev companies, forecasting a moderation in working capital requirements in FY24 and FY25. This is expected to alleviate funding pressures, courtesy of lower input prices, particularly in packaging. Despite the bright prospects, the industry faces challenges, such as the potential diversion of grains towards ethanol production, which could keep ENA prices firm. Nonetheless, the overall revenue growth for alcobev companies is estimated at 8-10% for FY25, signaling a robust year ahead.

As India's alcobev industry navigates the complexities of raw material pricing and consumer preferences, the ICRA report offers a beacon of optimism. With strategic adjustments and an emphasis on premium offerings, the industry is well-positioned to capitalize on the projected growth. As companies prepare for a hotter summer and an expanding premium segment, the coming fiscal year promises to be a pivotal period for India's alcobev market.