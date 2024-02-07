ICM and Tideline Unveil 'New Frontiers in Value Creation' Report

Impact Capital Managers (ICM) and consulting firm Tideline have unveiled their latest report, 'New Frontiers in Value Creation,' as part of the 'Alpha in Impact' series. The series, initiated in 2018, explores how impact investing can deliver financial returns ('alpha') while fostering social and environmental benefits. These reports present an argument for how focusing on impact objectives can enhance financial value for investors.

The Concept of Impact Value Creation

The newest addition to the series introduces the notion of 'impact value creation.' This concept is defined as the measures investors undertake to augment the scale, depth, or duration of social or environmental benefits. The report provides four foundational considerations and seven levers of action for impact value creation. This structured approach aims to assist private market impact managers in developing and communicating their strategies effectively.

Case Studies and Key Findings

The research incorporates 13 case studies from prominent impact investors who apply these methods to bolster business and financial performance. These investors include Bain Capital Double Impact and KKR Global Impact, among others. The findings of the report assert that impact investors can deliver substantial environmental and social impact while also achieving superior financial returns. This is achieved by focusing on companies that address critical challenges.

Funding and Background of the Report

The research funding was granted by organizations like The Annie E. Casey Foundation and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. Tideline, known for providing tailored advice on impact investing strategies and solutions, and ICM, which accelerates private capital impact investing with a membership of over 115 funds, have jointly produced this research.

As interest in impact investing grows, the alignment of wealth with values becomes increasingly important. The report underlines the rise in values-based investing and philanthropic giving, and the growing demand for options in impact investing. It also emphasizes the role of professional advisors in covering the whole spectrum of capital and adopting a customer-centric approach.