ICICI Prudential, GIC, DSP MF Among Buyers in BAT's ₹17,491 Crore ITC Stake Sale

On March 13, 2024, a significant transaction reshaped the shareholding structure of ITC Ltd, one of India's leading conglomerates. British American Tobacco (BAT) divested a 3.5% stake in ITC for a whopping ₹17,491 crore, marking a pivotal moment in the company's investment strategy. This strategic move attracted major institutional investors, including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), and DSP Mutual Fund, highlighting the broad interest in ITC's robust business model and growth prospects.

Strategic Divestment and Buyer Interest

The block deal saw BAT offloading approximately 43.7 crore shares at an average price of ₹400 per share, thereby reducing its stake in ITC from 29% to 25.5%. The sale was not just a significant liquidity event but also a testament to the attractiveness of ITC as an investment destination. Leading the pack of buyers, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund showcased its confidence in ITC's future, alongside other heavyweight investors such as the Government of Singapore and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. This move underscores the shifting dynamics within ITC's shareholder base and the increasing interest from broad market participants.

The Use of Proceeds and Future Commitments

BAT's decision to sell its stake is part of a strategic realignment, with the proceeds earmarked for share buybacks and funding its transformation agenda. Despite the sizeable sell-off, BAT remains a significant shareholder in ITC, retaining a 25.5% stake. The company has voiced its continued support for ITC's management and strategic direction, indicating a long-term commitment to its success. This stance is crucial for ITC, as it navigates the challenges and opportunities in its diverse business sectors, ranging from FMCG to hospitality and IT.

Implications for the Indian Market

This block deal not only reshapes ITC's investor landscape but also signals the Indian market's attractiveness to both domestic and international institutional investors. The participation of entities like ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and GIC in such a significant transaction underscores the confidence in India's economic growth and the corporate governance standards upheld by leading Indian conglomerates like ITC. As ITC continues to evolve, the changing shareholder base could bring fresh perspectives and potentially influence the company's strategic decisions, aligning them more closely with global investment standards and sustainability goals.

The transaction between BAT and the institutional investors marks a new chapter in ITC's history, one that could shape its strategic priorities and operational focus in the years to come. With a diverse portfolio and a solid market presence, ITC stands on the brink of new growth opportunities, bolstered by the confidence of some of the world's most discerning investors.