en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

ICICI Bank Stock Market Analysis: Real-Time Updates and Performance Metrics

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
ICICI Bank Stock Market Analysis: Real-Time Updates and Performance Metrics

As the dawn breaks on January 8, 2024, every financial enthusiast’s eyes are glued to ICICI Bank’s stock performance. A real-time update at 09:10 IST indicates the last traded price at 994.0, a numerical representation of the value of the bank’s shares in the market.

Understanding the Numbers

The market capitalization stands at a staggering 695896.83, stating the total market value of the bank’s outstanding shares. The trading volume is currently at 41093, a clear indicator of the number of shares that have exchanged hands during the trading session.

The P/E Ratio and EPS

One of the fundamental indicators, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, reports at 16.94. This measure of the stock price relative to its earnings per share is a clear indicator of how much investors are willing to pay for each rupee of earnings. The earnings per share (EPS), sitting at 58.67, represents the portion of the bank’s profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock.

ICICI Bank Stock Liveblog: The Investor’s Guide

The ICICI Bank Stock Liveblog is more than just numbers; it’s a comprehensive platform offering real-time updates and detailed analysis on ICICI Bank’s stock performance. It blends fundamental and technical indicators to paint a complete picture, along with breaking news that could sway the stock’s movement. This 360-degree view allows investors to stay informed and craft confident investment decisions based on the latest data and insights on ICICI Bank’s stock.

0
Business Finance India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
24 seconds ago
Owasso's PJ's Pub and Grill Closes After Seven Years; Community Heartbroken
Following a seven-year run, PJ’s Pub and Grill, a beloved eatery in Owasso, revealed its unexpected shutdown. The announcement, made on social media on a Saturday, left the local community and the pub’s management in a state of disbelief. The managers, who were informed about the closure just a day prior, were taken aback by
Owasso's PJ's Pub and Grill Closes After Seven Years; Community Heartbroken
Hyper Dock Revolutionizes Connectivity with Advanced Features
11 mins ago
Hyper Dock Revolutionizes Connectivity with Advanced Features
Mandalay Property Agent Association Holds its 5th Annual Meeting
11 mins ago
Mandalay Property Agent Association Holds its 5th Annual Meeting
Boroko Motors: An Uptick in Business Activity Signals Positive Economic Outlook
4 mins ago
Boroko Motors: An Uptick in Business Activity Signals Positive Economic Outlook
Philippine Supreme Court Suspends Lawyer in Yanson Family Feud for Gross Misconduct
4 mins ago
Philippine Supreme Court Suspends Lawyer in Yanson Family Feud for Gross Misconduct
China's Cultural Industry: A Journey of Growth and Global Influence
9 mins ago
China's Cultural Industry: A Journey of Growth and Global Influence
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal's Struggles Deepen Amidst Manchester City's Resurgence
19 seconds
Arsenal's Struggles Deepen Amidst Manchester City's Resurgence
Lorelei in Allouez: A Unique Confluence of Bears and Packers Fans
35 seconds
Lorelei in Allouez: A Unique Confluence of Bears and Packers Fans
Filipinos Disapprove Government's Inflation Handling: Pulse Asia Survey Reveals
35 seconds
Filipinos Disapprove Government's Inflation Handling: Pulse Asia Survey Reveals
Singapore's Healthcare Transformation: A Paradigm Shift Amid Fiscal Challenges
1 min
Singapore's Healthcare Transformation: A Paradigm Shift Amid Fiscal Challenges
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves in Thrilling NBA Clash
2 mins
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves in Thrilling NBA Clash
Mavericks Triumph Over Timberwolves in a Nail-Biting NBA Showdown
3 mins
Mavericks Triumph Over Timberwolves in a Nail-Biting NBA Showdown
Andrew Tate Questions Piers Morgan's Stance on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
4 mins
Andrew Tate Questions Piers Morgan's Stance on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Senator Jeanne Shaheen Misquotes Benjamin Franklin, Ignites Social Media Criticism
4 mins
Senator Jeanne Shaheen Misquotes Benjamin Franklin, Ignites Social Media Criticism
Adelaide International 1 Tennis Tournament: Notable Results and Exceptional Performances
4 mins
Adelaide International 1 Tennis Tournament: Notable Results and Exceptional Performances
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
1 hour
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
6 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app