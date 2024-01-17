ICAPE and Sun Life Hong Kong Launch Comprehensive Training Program

In a groundbreaking collaboration, The Institute of Continuing and Professional Education (ICAPE) of The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong and Sun Life Hong Kong have joined forces to launch a comprehensive training program. This initiative is specifically crafted for professionals in the fields of insurance, wealth management, and financial planning, along with family heads and their members.

Addressing the Complexities of Wealth Management

The curriculum of this training course is designed to tackle the intricate aspects of wealth management, financial planning, and family office management. Its goal is to equip participants with advanced skills and knowledge, particularly crucial for managing the wealth of ultra-high-net-worth families. This initiative marks a significant advancement in the field, paving the way for a better understanding and handling of wealth dynamics for the benefit of clients and the industry.

Contributing to Industry Development

The broader mission of this partnership is not just to enhance individual proficiency and competitiveness, but also to contribute to the overall development of the industry. By utilizing rigorous academic research, data, and analysis from ICAPE and the Chinese Family Succession Research Centre, the partnership intends to boost Sun Life Hong Kong's business development while optimizing services for high-net-worth clients.

Planning the Future Expansion

While the program is set to benefit thousands in its present form, plans are already underway to expand its reach. The future vision includes broadening the audience base and enriching the curriculum further, ensuring that the initiative continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of wealth management and financial planning.