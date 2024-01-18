ICAEW Chief Reflects on Charitable Sector and Role of Finance Professionals

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) recently hosted its annual charity conference, where the Chief Executive, Helen Stephenson shed light on her tenure and the current state of the charitable sector. The focal point of her speech was the enduring role of charities in society and the crucial part played by finance professionals in bolstering this sector.

Charitable Sector: Weathering the Storm

In the face of unprecedented challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis, Stephenson underscored the resilience and adaptability of the charitable sector. Despite many charities being financially depleted, the sector continues to make a significant impact and vibrates with vitality.

The Commission's Role: Upholding Public Trust

Stephenson highlighted the Commission's role in maintaining trust between charities, government, and the public. She also addressed the Commission's adaptation to the changing times, citing the new annual return questionnaire and the My Charity Commission Account portal. While acknowledging the difficulties faced by users, she also noted the progress made in this regard.

Charity Reporting and Public Trust

The importance of charity reporting data and public trust research was another key point in Stephenson's speech. She indicated a recovery in public trust in charities, which is a positive sign for the sector.

As the speech reached its conclusion, Stephenson noted the societal changes and the increasing pace of technological development. She urged charity leaders to be adaptable and responsive to these changes, thereby ensuring the continued vibrancy and relevancy of the charitable sector in the future.