i-invest Launches Savings Challenge to Empower Women Financially on International Women's Day

During a memorable event in Lagos, i-invest, under the leadership of COO Oluwatobi Olusoga, marked International Women's Day by unveiling a pioneering savings challenge aimed at boosting financial inclusion for women. This initiative aligns with the United Nations' theme for the year, emphasizing investment in women to accelerate societal progress. Despite managing billions in transactions, a mere 32% originate from women, highlighting a significant gap in financial participation.

Empowering Women Through Financial Inclusion

Olusoga revealed that the lack of female participation in investment platforms is not unique to their firm but reflects a global trend. The root cause, she believes, is a combination of insufficient knowledge and a mindset that hesitates to take the first financial step. The VioletsForHer savings plan introduced by i-invest is a direct response to this challenge, offering an additional 1% interest to women savers, alongside monthly rewards for top savers. This innovative approach aims not only to enhance women's financial literacy but also to foster a supportive community among female investors.

Voices from the Field: Strategies for Financial Empowerment

In support of the initiative, speakers like social justice activist Habiba Balogun and Finance Coach Sola Adesakin shared insights on improving financial literacy and being intentional with money. They emphasized the importance of education, emergency funds, and investing in one's future for economic empowerment. Moreover, Mary Akpobome from Imperium Capital Partners highlighted the global nature of economic challenges, underscoring the need for financial prudence, skill enhancement, and exceptional performance in one's field.

Championing Female Financial Participation

The VioletsForHer challenge is more than a savings plan; it's a call to action for women to take control of their financial destinies. By offering tailored rewards and fostering a sense of community, i-invest aims to break down barriers to financial inclusion. This initiative represents a significant step towards empowering women, with the potential to benefit not only individual participants but also families and the broader society. As women gain financial knowledge and confidence, they can contribute more significantly to economic development and social progress.