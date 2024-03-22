Hygenco Seeks $100 Million Boost for Green Hydrogen Projects by September

Hygenco, a pioneering firm in the green hydrogen sector, is on a mission to secure over $100 million in funding by September to accelerate its project developments across various industries. Earlier this month, the Haryana-based company, in collaboration with Jindal Stainless, unveiled India's first green hydrogen plant, marking a significant milestone in the country's clean energy journey. This funding initiative aims to expand Hygenco's green hydrogen production capabilities and commercialize its burgeoning project pipeline, following an initial $25 million raise from Neev II Fund in 2022.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion and Investor Engagement

Anshul Gupta, co-founder and chief of strategy and innovations at Hygenco, revealed the company's ambitious plan to raise more than $400 million in commitments, segmented into $100 million tranches. Confident in securing at least one tranche by September, Gupta emphasized the ongoing discussions with prospective investors to support the company's vision. Hygenco's strategy involves developing and deploying commercial-scale green hydrogen and ammonia production systems, targeting significant reductions in CO2 emissions across heavy industries, transportation, and personal mobility sectors.

Green Hydrogen: A Game Changer for Clean Energy

Advertisment

The production of green hydrogen through electrolysis, powered by renewable energy sources, stands as a pivotal route for achieving low-carbon hydrogen production. Hygenco's partnership with Jindal Stainless at the Hisar plant is set to produce up to 250 tonnes of green hydrogen annually, aiming to cut CO2 emissions by 2,700 tonnes. With plans to develop 10 Gigawatt (GW) of "commercially attractive" production and distribution assets by 2030, Hygenco is proactively engaging with India's steelmakers to drive widespread adoption of green hydrogen.

Investment Landscape and Future Prospects

As India's hydrogen sector seeks to decarbonize carbon-intensive industries, it requires substantial financial backing, estimated between $4–12 billion by 2030. With the green hydrogen space still in its infancy, investors are cautiously exploring opportunities. However, interest from Middle Eastern investors, known for their significant clean energy investments, is growing. Aalok Shah, Managing Director at Rothschild and Co, highlighted the active evaluation of the Indian clean energy space by Middle Eastern capital, pointing to potential investment flows from UAE-based companies and Qatari funds into Hygenco's ambitious projects.

Hygenco's journey towards securing substantial funding for its green hydrogen initiatives reflects the growing momentum in clean energy investments. As the company aligns with global and national objectives for a sustainable future, its efforts could significantly influence the landscape of renewable energy and industrial decarbonization in India and beyond. With strategic partnerships, innovative technology, and a clear vision, Hygenco is poised to play a critical role in the global transition to green energy.