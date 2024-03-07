Hyderabad Tax Authorities Uncover Rs 25.65 Crore GST Fraud, One Arrested

In a significant crackdown on tax evasion, Hyderabad's Commercial Taxes department has unearthed a GST refund fraud totaling Rs 25.65 crore. The operation led to the arrest of an individual involved in creating fake firms to illicitly claim refunds.

Investigation Unveils Fraudulent Claims

The Commissioner's office, through a meticulous desk audit, identified three firms - Naskon Associates LLP, Naskon Soft Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Cemetrix (IT) Services Private Ltd - involved in the scheme to fraudulently obtain GST refunds. The probe revealed that these entities made claims of Rs 5.56 crore, Rs 14.02 crore, and Rs 6.05 crore, respectively, in GST refunds under false pretenses. Key figures, Rajesh Guptha Kotha, Shilpa Banda, and Prasen Kumar Puvvala, were found to be the brains behind this operation, leveraging their positions in these companies to execute the scam.

Methodology of the Fraud

Naskon Associates LLP, in its capacity as C and F Agents for M/s ITC Limited, played a pivotal role by facilitating the transfer of Input Tax Credit (ITC) to Cemetrix (IT) Services Private Ltd. This maneuver enabled them to claim unfounded GST refunds. The investigation further disclosed that Naskon Soft Solutions Pvt Ltd also partook in this deceit, securing GST refunds through similar fraudulent means, thereby cumulatively attempting to siphon off Rs 25.65 crore from the government coffers.

Legal Proceedings and Evidence Seizure

Following the investigation's findings, the Joint Commissioner, Madhapur division, authorized a house search of Rajesh Guptha, which led to the seizure of incriminating evidence. Subsequently, Guptha was taken into custody and remanded to 14 days in judicial detention. This arrest marks a crucial step in the government's ongoing efforts to clamp down on GST fraud and reaffirms the authorities' commitment to safeguarding public funds.

The exposure of this GST refund fraud in Hyderabad underscores the sophisticated methods employed by individuals to exploit tax refund systems. The incident not only highlights the vigilance of the Commercial Taxes department but also serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against financial fraud. As the legal proceedings unfold, this case is expected to shed further light on the mechanisms of GST fraud and possibly deter future attempts.