Hyderabad Schools Struggle with Midday Meal Crisis Amid Soaring Egg Prices

In Hyderabad and surrounding districts, the surging prices of eggs are presenting a significant challenge for government schools' midday meal programs, affecting students' nutrition. Workers, struggling with budget constraints, have been forced to cut back on essential food items, compromising the quality and quantity of meals provided to children.

Impact of Price Fluctuations

In districts such as Karimnagar, Nirmal, Mancherial, and Nizamabad, the midday meal workers find themselves in a tight spot, with the allocated budget falling short of the current market demands. "Our budget is Rs 10 per child, but the current prices demand at least Rs 20 to meet the requirements," explained Ranga N., a midday meal worker from Karimnagar. Workers have had to dip into their savings or cut down on portions, impacting the nutritional intake of students. The planned menu, which previously included eggs on alternate days, now sees eggs being served only twice a week due to price hikes.

Elimination of Breakfast Options

The absence of breakfast in the meal plan further exacerbates the problem, leaving children without a proper start to their day. Workers like Karuna V from the Nirmal district have had to eliminate breakfast staples such as ragi, pulihora, and atkulu in favor of more affordable options like bananas, which are provided around 11 am. This reduction in meal variety and frequency has raised concerns about the adequacy of nutrition provided to students.

Calls for Increased Funding

Midday meal workers are calling on authorities to address the funding shortfall with urgency. "We are doing everything in our power to ensure that these children receive adequate nutrition, but we need support," pleaded Asif SK, a worker from Karimnagar. In some cases, schools have resorted to serving minimalistic meals like "watery upma" which, though cost-effective, hardly meet nutritional standards. The current situation underscores the need for immediate intervention to safeguard the health and well-being of students reliant on the midday meal program.

The struggle faced by midday meal workers in Hyderabad and surrounding districts highlights the broader issue of food security and nutrition among schoolchildren. As prices continue to fluctuate, it becomes imperative for authorities to re-evaluate funding allocations and ensure that the midday meal program can continue to serve its vital role in supporting the nutritional needs of students.