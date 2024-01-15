Huntington Bancshares Braces for Potential Earnings Decline

Anticipations on Huntington Bancshares' (HBAN) quarterly earnings reveal a potential decline, with the company expected to report earnings of $0.26 per share. This figure represents a substantial 39.5% drop from the same period last year. In addition to this, revenue forecasts point towards an 11% decrease, falling to $1.75 billion.

Analyst Projections and Market Dynamics

The consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimate has remained steady over the past 30 days, indicating no alterations in projections by analysts tracking HBAN. Such earnings estimate revisions are typically utilized by investors to predict potential stock performance in the short term. The average balance of total earning assets is eyed to touch $171.21 billion, a minor increase from the previous year's $165.55 billion. Contrarily, the Net Interest Margin (FTE) is projected to decrease from 3.5% to 3.1%.

Efficiency and Performance Factors

The Efficiency Ratio, a measure of a bank's overheads as a percentage of its revenue, is estimated to rise from 54% to 61.3%, suggesting less efficiency. Non-performing loans, which represent a risk to the bank's financial health, are projected to escalate to $611.26 million from last year's $569 million.

Income Projections and Anticipated Declines

In line with specific metrics forecasted by analysts, an increase in card and payment processing income to $103.93 million is anticipated, alongside a minor uptick in mortgage banking income to $25.87 million. Trust and investment management services are expected to rise to $63.81 million. However, Net Interest Income (FTE) is forecasted to drop to $1.32 billion from $1.47 billion, and Total Non-Interest Income is expected to fall to $455.83 million from last year's $499 million. Minor changes in capital markets fees and insurance income are also predicted.

In the stock market context, HBAN shares have seen a 2.6% decrease over the past month, contrasting with the 3.1% gain of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Currently holding a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold), HBAN's performance is expected to mirror the overall market in the near term.