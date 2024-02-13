Hudson Valley Community College and United Way: Free Tax Assistance for Eligible Individuals

Who: Hudson Valley Community College and the United Way of the Greater Capital Region

What: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program

When: Specific dates during the tax season

Where: Bulmer Telecommunications Center

Advertisment

Hudson Valley Community College and United Way: A Collaboration for Community Welfare

For the second year in a row, Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) has joined forces with the United Way of the Greater Capital Region to bring the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to life. This partnership aims to provide free tax preparation services to eligible students, staff, and community members.

The VITA Program: A Helping Hand for Those in Need

Advertisment

The VITA program is an IRS-sponsored initiative that offers free federal and state tax return preparation to individuals who meet certain income requirements. At HVCC, IRS-certified volunteers, including some of the college's own students, will be on hand to help navigate the often-complicated world of taxes.

Taxpayers can expect to receive assistance with various tax forms and schedules, as well as guidance on claiming certain credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Child Tax Credit (CTC).

Appointments are mandatory and can be made through the United Way of the Greater Capital Region's website. Interested parties are encouraged to act fast, as slots tend to fill up quickly.

Advertisment

Empowerment Through Education and Collaboration

The partnership between HVCC and the United Way of the Greater Capital Region goes beyond mere tax preparation. It serves as a platform for students to gain hands-on experience and develop valuable skills while giving back to their community.

Moreover, the collaboration highlights the importance of financial literacy and the role it plays in breaking the cycle of poverty. By offering free tax services, the VITA program helps eligible individuals keep more of their hard-earned money and make informed decisions about their finances.

Advertisment

In the words of HVCC President Roger Ramsammy, "Our partnership with the United Way of the Greater Capital Region allows us to fulfill our mission of providing access to quality education and resources that empower individuals and strengthen our community."

As tax season rolls around, let's take a moment to appreciate the efforts of organizations like Hudson Valley Community College and the United Way of the Greater Capital Region. By working together, they are making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.

For more information on the VITA program and eligibility requirements, visit the United Way of the Greater Capital Region's website.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Hudson Valley Community College and the United Way of the Greater Capital Region for the VITA program brings invaluable tax assistance to eligible students, staff, and community members. This partnership not only provides free tax services but also empowers students with hands-on experience and promotes financial literacy across the community.