HUDCO's Profit Soars, Indicating a Rebound in India's Affordable Housing and Infrastructure

HUDCO's Profit Skyrockets, Signaling a Resurgence in India's Affordable Housing and Infrastructure

Amid the bustling heart of India's infrastructure and housing development sector, Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) has reported a remarkable surge in its standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter ending December 2023. The company's PAT saw an impressive two-fold increase, soaring to Rs 519.19 crore from its previous Rs 254.32 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

HUDCO's Financial Milestones: A Turning Tide

HUDCO's revenue from operations in the December quarter also witnessed a significant upswing of 18 percent, reaching Rs 2,012.66 crore compared to Rs 1,708.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. This robust financial performance continued throughout the nine months from April to December in the current fiscal year, with HUDCO's PAT surging 33 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,416.58 crore. During this period, the company's revenue from operations also increased by 10 percent to Rs 5,719.07 crore.

These financial improvements can be attributed to HUDCO's growing loan book, which expanded from Rs 79,290 crore to Rs 84,424 crore year-on-year. Additionally, HUDCO has made significant strides in reducing its net non-performing assets (NPAs) from 0.96 percent to 0.44 percent year-on-year. Gross NPAs also declined from 4.27 percent to 3.14 percent year-on-year.

HUDCO's Path Forward: Expansion and Optimization

Sanjay Kulshrestha, the Chairman and Managing Director of HUDCO, noted that the company is looking to raise funds through External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) to optimize borrowing costs. This strategic move comes as the company is well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities arising from the fiscal budget's emphasis on housing and infrastructure.

The company's market capitalization has also seen a dramatic increase, from Rs 10,000 crore in March 2023 to over Rs 40,000 crore in December 2023. HUDCO has raised Rs 12,000 crore from the market and increased its borrowing limit to Rs 35,000 crore.

HUDCO's Ambitious Disbursement Targets

With a strong pipeline and already having sanctioned loans worth Rs 18,000 crore, HUDCO has set a robust disbursement target for the fiscal year, moving away from trends of the past five years. The company has already disbursed around Rs 7,700 crore and is handling projects worth an additional Rs 30,000-40,000 crore.

As HUDCO continues to solidify its position in the affordable housing and infrastructure sector, its recent financial success and ambitious plans for the future signal a promising turning point for India's development landscape.