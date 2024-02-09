HUDCO Achieves Impressive Q3 FY23 Results: Boosts PAT by 121% and Reduces NPAs

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) has announced an impressive financial performance for the third quarter (Q3) of the fiscal year 2022-23, with a more than two-fold rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 519.19 crore. The company's revenue from operations also increased by 18%, reaching Rs 2,012.66 crore during the same period.

Advertisment

A Tale of Growth and Resilience

HUDCO's financial performance in Q3 FY23 was marked by significant growth in its loan book, which expanded from Rs 79,290 crore to Rs 84,424 crore year-on-year. The company's net non-performing assets (NPAs) also witnessed a considerable reduction, dropping from 0.96% to 0.44%. These achievements are a testament to HUDCO's resilience and strategic focus on growth and prudent risk management.

Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman and Managing Director of HUDCO, outlined the company's plans to mobilize funds through External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) to optimize borrowing costs. The company has already borrowed Rs 12,000 crore from the market and increased its borrowing limit from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 35,000 crore. These strategic moves aim to capitalize on housing and infrastructure opportunities and boost market capitalization from Rs 10,000 crore in March 2023 to over Rs 40,000 crore in December 2023.

Advertisment

Optimizing Borrowing Costs and Capitalizing on Opportunities

HUDCO's strategic focus on growth and prudent risk management is evident in its plans to optimize borrowing costs through ECB. By raising its borrowing limit and tapping into international markets, the company aims to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the housing and infrastructure sectors. This strategy is expected to contribute to HUDCO's impressive financial performance and further reduce its NPAs.

Kulshrestha emphasized the company's robust pipeline of projects worth Rs 30,000-40,000 crore and its strong disbursement target for the fiscal year. These initiatives demonstrate HUDCO's commitment to growth and its ability to identify and capitalize on market opportunities.

Advertisment

A Promising Future Ahead

HUDCO's impressive financial performance in Q3 FY23 reflects its strategic focus on growth, prudent risk management, and capitalizing on market opportunities. With a strong pipeline of projects and ambitious disbursement targets, the company is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory in the coming quarters. As HUDCO embarks on this promising journey, it remains committed to optimizing borrowing costs, reducing NPAs, and capitalizing on the opportunities presented by the housing and infrastructure sectors.

In conclusion, HUDCO's Q3 FY23 financial results demonstrate the company's resilience and strategic focus on growth and prudent risk management. With its plans to mobilize funds through ECB, increase market capitalization, and capitalize on housing and infrastructure opportunities, HUDCO is poised for continued success in the future.