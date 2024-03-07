HUD Ends Branch Office Registration for FHA Lenders, Aiming to Reduce Administrative Burdens

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) published a final rule on February 2, 2024, ceasing the requirement for Federal Housing Administration (FHA) approved lenders and mortgagees to register their branch offices. This change, effective March 4, 2024, aims to lessen administrative tasks and encourage more lenders to participate in FHA programs, potentially expanding access to underserved communities.

Regulatory Background and Final Rule Insights

Previously, FHA-approved lenders and mortgagees were mandated to register each branch office conducting FHA business with HUD, incurring fees for each registration. The Final Rule, adopted with no changes from the March 2023 proposal, now makes branch office registration optional and applies fees only to those lenders and mortgagees opting for registration. This move is in response to the mortgage industry's evolution, notably the increased reliance on remote services and technology post-COVID-19, reducing the need for physical branch offices to conduct business nationwide.

Stakeholder Feedback and HUD's Response

HUD received broad support for the proposed rule from various industry stakeholders, citing trends towards remote work. However, concerns were raised about potential laxity in regulation compliance and the monitoring of unregistered branches. In response, HUD highlighted existing state licensing and approval requirements, and the retention of mechanisms to support branch-level compliance. Additionally, HUD clarified that lenders and mortgagees opting for branch registration could still access branch-level data, ensuring performance tracking remains feasible.

Implications for Lenders and Mortgagees

While the Final Rule simplifies administrative processes, lenders and mortgagees must maintain effective risk management and compliance practices, irrespective of branch registration choices. HUD emphasizes the continued responsibility of lenders and mortgagees for their staff's actions in FHA transactions. The rule change reflects HUD's adaptation to the industry's digital transformation, aiming to facilitate broader participation in FHA programs without compromising regulatory integrity or oversight.