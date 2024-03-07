HSS Sells Power Divisions to US Firm, Slashes Debt by £23.25 Million, Boosts Strategic Focus

Manchester-based equipment hire giant HSS has announced the sale of its two power solution divisions, ABird Limited and APEX Generators Limited, to an American company renowned for supplying generators to various sectors. This move, valued at £23.25 million, is part of HSS's strategy to reduce its debt to approximately £37 million and streamline its business operations. Steve Ashmore, HSS's chief executive, expressed that this decision would fortify the company's balance sheet and enable a sharper focus on transforming HSS into a leading technology-driven marketplace for equipment services.

Advertisment

Strategic Divestment Enhances Focus

The sale is not HSS's first venture into strategic divestment; previous sales include the Aerial Work Platform to Nationwide Platforms in 2019 and the HVAC business to Cross Rental Services in 2021. These decisions have been pivotal in HSS's transformation over the past three years, reshaping it into a modern, agile marketplace business. The deal with the US firm also includes an agreement for cross-hiring power generators and related services, ensuring continued collaboration and service provision to HSS's UK customers.

Financial Impact and Future Prospects

Advertisment

The power solution divisions accounted for £34 million of HSS's overall revenues and £6 million of group operating profits for the year ended 31 December 2022. Despite this significant contribution, HSS's strategic shift towards a marketplace business model has shown promising results, with around £20 million of the power division's revenue stemming from this newer business avenue. The company also reported a 5% revenue growth year-on-year for 2023, aligning with market expectations, though it acknowledged some demand softness in certain customer segments. HSS is set to report its full-year results for 2023 in May 2024.

Looking Ahead: A Streamlined HSS

Today's announcement marks another significant milestone in HSS's strategic evolution. By divesting non-core divisions and focusing on its marketplace business, HSS is positioning itself for sustainable growth and enhanced value delivery to its stakeholders. The partnership with CES, the acquiring company, further ensures that HSS can continue to meet its UK customers' power solution needs while pursuing its broader strategic objectives. As HSS moves forward, its streamlined operations and stronger balance sheet promise to drive the company's transformation strategy and solidify its position as a leader in the equipment services industry.