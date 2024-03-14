HSBC CFO Expresses Optimism on China's Economy, Anticipates Overcoming Short-Term Challenges

HSBC is "very positive" about the medium to long-term outlook for China's economy, despite facing current economic headwinds, according to the bank's Chief Financial Officer, Georges Elhedery. Speaking with CNBC, Elhedery outlined the bank's confidence in China's ability to navigate through its economic transition, emphasizing the shift towards a more consumer-driven, service-oriented, and high-value product economy. This optimism comes in the wake of a challenging period marked by slumps in real estate, infrastructure, and exports, pushing Beijing to bolster its manufacturing and domestic tech sectors.

Advertisment

Economic Transition and Growth Prospects

China's economy is undergoing a significant transformation, aiming to avoid the middle-income trap by transitioning towards sectors that promise sustainable growth. Elhedery highlighted the Chinese government's push towards electric vehicles and batteries as indicative of this shift. This transition, according to Elhedery, positions China on a path to continued growth, drawing parallels with transitions experienced by Western economies in the past. Despite immediate challenges, which may persist for a few quarters to a couple of years, the CFO remains confident in China's long-term economic prospects.

HSBC's Stance and Financial Performance

Advertisment

Despite missing its full-year 2023 pretax profit forecasts due to a $3 billion write-down on its stake in China's Bank of Communications and reducing its exposure to Chinese commercial real estate by $4.6 billion, HSBC remains optimistic. Elhedery believes that the worst of the challenges related to the ailing property market are behind, with expectations of lingering effects as the sector continues to adjust. This outlook is supported by HSBC's profitable operations in China, where it made over $1 billion in profit from the Chinese mainland in 2023, underscoring the bank's confidence in the resilience and growth potential of the Chinese economy.

Global Confidence in China's Economy

HSBC's positive outlook on China's economic future is echoed by other foreign economists and companies operating in China. Liu Jing, HSBC's chief economist for Greater China, highlighted a series of favorable factors contributing to China's economic recovery, including a stabilizing property market and recovering consumer sentiments. Additionally, foreign-invested companies like US-based MSD and German Bosch have reported impressive performances in China, with plans for expansion, further illustrating the attractiveness of China's market and its improving business environment.

This confidence in China's economic resilience and potential for growth, despite short-term challenges, suggests a promising future. As China continues its economic transition, the world watches closely, anticipating the global implications of its success.