HSBC Boosts Bermuda College's Financial Literacy with $40,000 Donation

Bermuda College has received a significant financial boost this month, with HSBC presenting a $40,000 donation to fund the college's 'Building Financial Literacy' workshop series. This generous contribution aims to enhance the financial management skills of roughly 500 individuals over the next four semesters, ensuring that financial literacy is accessible to all, regardless of financial standing. The partnership with the Chartered Financial Analyst Society of Bermuda signifies a strong commitment to elevating financial literacy levels on the island.

Empowering Financial Literacy

Garry Madeiros, chairman of the Bermuda College Foundation, highlighted the importance of financial literacy as a critical skill for everyone. The donation from HSBC will cover workshop fees, removing financial barriers for participants and fostering an inclusive learning environment. Branwen Smith-King, Bermuda College's interim acting president, expressed gratitude towards HSBC for funding the financial aid mechanism, which plays a pivotal role in promoting essential life management skills.

Workshop Series Details

The 'Building Financial Literacy' workshop series, initiated in 2019, is designed to build practical knowledge through the introduction of basic money and financial concepts. The curriculum includes modules on budgeting, saving, understanding income and expenses, and planning for retirement. The feedback from previous participants, 90% of whom were working adults, reflected an improvement in financial decision-making and an increase in financial knowledge.

HSBC's Community Engagement Strategy

Rashid Daurov, HSBC's chief financial officer, emphasized the bank's commitment to empowering community members with financial literacy skills as a central pillar of its community engagement strategy. HSBC's support for the workshop series reaffirms its dedication to equipping individuals of all ages with the skills needed for financial success. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on economic development by preparing residents for better financial decision-making.