HSAs: The Underutilized Triple-Tax Benefit

Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), a triple-tax benefit instrument for individuals enrolled in high-deductible health plans, appear to be underutilized, with a mere 19% of participants investing their funds, according to a survey by the Plan Sponsor Council of America. The primary purpose of HSAs is to offset health-related expenses with their tax-free offerings, yet the majority of account holders treat them akin to traditional bank accounts, keeping their funds in cash rather than leveraging the investment opportunity.

The Triple Tax Benefit of HSAs

HSAs offer tax-free contributions, tax-free investment growth, and tax-free withdrawals for eligible medical expenses. The tax advantages are intended to incentivize individuals to save for future medical costs, particularly in retirement, much like how a 401(k) plan functions.

However, an optimal strategy of maintaining an amount equivalent to one’s annual insurance deductible in cash and investing the remainder isn’t being widely practiced. This is largely due to the inability of many people to afford current medical expenses out of pocket, leading them to regularly draw from their HSAs, thereby undermining potential investment growth.

Limited Investment Options and Employer Contribution

Approximately 40% of employers do not offer investment options for HSAs, only cash options. This limitation, however, doesn’t bind employees to their employer’s HSA offerings. It is entirely possible for an individual to open an account with a different provider to access investment options. Furthermore, while employers may contribute to an employee’s HSA, each account is owned and controlled by the individual, not the employer.

Navigating the Health Finance Landscape

Understanding and effectively utilizing HSAs is a key aspect of integrating health factors into financial planning. This involves budgeting for healthcare expenses, securing insurance early, preparing for end-of-life care, tracking historical healthcare usage, investing in health and wellness, and comprehending the tax benefits associated with HSAs. Health, in fact, has a direct impact on financial stress, with a strong correlation existing between physical fitness and reduced healthcare costs.

The Secure 2.0 legislation passed in 2022, bringing changes to retirement savings rules, including incentives for employees to contribute to workplace plans and matching student loan payments with contributions to retirement accounts. It also introduced emergency savings accounts in workplace plans, enabling tax-free rollovers of unused 529 account funds into a Roth IRA and penalty-free withdrawals for personal and family emergencies and for victims of domestic abuse.

As we enter 2024, it is crucial that individuals maximize the benefits of HSAs and other health-related financial instruments, to ensure future medical costs are adequately covered and financial stress is minimized.