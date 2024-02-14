Subscribe

H&R REIT: A Stable Investment with Strong Dividend Yield and Growth Potential

H&R REIT, a stable real estate investment trust, offers a 6.15% dividend yield and has shown strong progress in its strategic moves. With recent additions to the Board of Directors and property sales, the company demonstrates resilience and growth potential in the fluctuating market.

Olalekan Adigun
H&R REIT: A Beacon of Stability Amid Market Fluctuations

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (H&R REIT), a stalwart in the real estate sector, has recently received a consensus rating of Hold from analysts. With an average rating score of 2.40, the company boasts 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. The current price of C$9.56 is forecasted to see a 22.9% upside, indicating a promising future for investors.

A Dividend Powerhouse

H&R REIT is a leading dividend payer, offering a dividend yield of 6.15%. This impressive figure places it higher than 75% of all dividend-paying stocks. The company's annual dividend stands at C$0.60 per share, making it an attractive prospect for income-focused investors.

With total assets amounting to approximately $14.5 billion and a P/B Ratio of 0.46, H&R REIT presents a potential undervaluation. The stock price targets range from C$10.50 to C$13.50, with an average target of C$11.75, suggesting a possible upside.

Steady Progress and Strategic Moves

In the past year, despite a 3.4% decrease in stock price, H&R REIT has continued to execute its 5-year strategic plan to reposition the portfolio. The company recently completed the Primaris REIT spin-off, valued at approximately $2.4 billion, and invested in 45 properties totaling $2.4 billion.

Additionally, H&R REIT repurchased 27 million units and reduced its debt to approximately $3.7 billion. The company also decreased its total office exposure to 17% of real estate assets, showcasing a diversified portfolio.

Strong Momentum Ahead

The recent additions to the Board of Directors and the sale of further $293 million of properties are expected to continue the strong momentum. H&R REIT's same property net operating income on a cash basis increased by 10.3%, with the residential, industrial, office, and retail segments showing growth.

As of February 14, 2024, H&R REIT continues to demonstrate resilience and stability in a fluctuating market. With its strategic moves, strong dividend yield, and potential for growth, H&R REIT is a company to watch in the real estate investment trust sector.

Key Takeaways:

  • H&R REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average rating score of 2.40
  • The company offers a dividend yield of 6.15% and has a P/B Ratio of 0.46
  • H&R REIT has completed the Primaris REIT spin-off and invested in 45 properties
  • The company's same property net operating income on a cash basis increased by 10.3%
