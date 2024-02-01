Hoylu AB Contemplates Directed Share Issue of SEK 14 Million Amid Expansion Plans

In a significant development, Hoylu AB, a leader in cloud-based project management and whiteboarding software, is on the verge of a major shift in its financial structure. Alden AS, a key stakeholder owning 18.1% of Hoylu's shares, has called for an extraordinary general meeting to deliberate over a directed issue of shares. The shares, worth roughly SEK 14 million, are earmarked for a select group of shareholders, board members, executives, and related parties.

Subscription Price and Financing Options

The subscription price is set at SEK 1.76 per share, which mirrors the volume-weighted average price of Hoylu's shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market from January 1 to January 31, 2024. This proposal arrives in the wake of the company considering other financing routes such as a rights issue, long-term loans, and guarantee commitments. All of these were eventually discarded due to the potential for increased costs, time consumption, and market volatility risks.

Aiming to Clear Overdue Debt and Support Expansion

The directed share issue is designed to provide immediate financing for Hoylu, enabling it to settle overdue debts and fuel its business expansion. If the proposal gets the nod at the extraordinary general meeting, Hoylu's share capital will surge by approximately SEK 1,590,909. This increase will be facilitated through the issuance of 7,954,546 new shares, leading to a potential dilution of about 13.91% for the existing shareholders.

The Leo Act and Its Implications

The need to convene an extraordinary general meeting and the potential share dilution are directives of the Leo Act. This Act, a component of the Swedish Companies Act, governs transactions with insiders such as board members and executives. In this context, the proposal is considered to be in the best interests of both Hoylu and its shareholders, particularly given the company's urgent need for financing to clear its overdue debt and continue its business expansion.