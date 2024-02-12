Howmet Aerospace Inc. to Disclose Q4 2023 Earnings: Anticipations and Predictions

Tomorrow, Howmet Aerospace Inc. will unveil its Q4 2023 earnings, a moment keenly awaited by investors and analysts alike. With a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average rating score of 2.87, the company is poised for an intriguing financial revelation.

A Glimpse into the Numbers

Analysts predict a potential downside of 2.2% from the current price of $58.59. Despite this forecast, the anticipation is high as Howmet Aerospace's earnings are projected to surge by 21.91% in the coming year. The company's previous earnings report on May 2nd outperformed analysts' consensus estimates, fueling optimism for tomorrow's announcement.

What to Expect from the Q4 Earnings

Wall Street anticipates sales of $1.65 billion for the quarter, representing a 9.25% increase from the same period last year. Analysts expect earnings of $0.465 per share, marking a significant rise from the previous year. If these predictions hold true, the profit per share for the year could reach $1.78, compared to $1.12 per share the previous year.

Segment-wise Performance

The Engine products segment is benefiting from momentum in various markets, while the Fastening Systems segment is also expected to show growth. However, the Engineered Structures segment may face challenges due to weakness in the defense aerospace market.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a history of positive earnings surprises, with an average surprise of 5% in the past four quarters. Factors contributing to the company's Q4 performance could include growth in the commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, oil and gas, and industrial gas turbine markets. Strength across the commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, commercial transportation, and industrial and other markets may also have played a part.

However, potential negatives could include weakness in the defense aerospace market and rising costs of sales due to raw material inflation. The consensus estimate for the company's Q4 2023 revenues is $1.7 billion, indicating an increase of 9.3% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The consensus estimate for the company's adjusted earnings is pinned at 46 cents per share, indicating a 21.1% decline from the year-ago quarter's reported number.

Tomorrow's announcement will shed light on these predictions and provide a clearer picture of Howmet Aerospace Inc.'s financial health. Stay tuned for the latest updates as this story unfolds.