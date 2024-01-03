en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

How to Improve Your Credit Score by 200 Points in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:34 pm EST
How to Improve Your Credit Score by 200 Points in 2024

A credit score – a three-digit number gauging creditworthiness – is a cornerstone for securing loans and the trust of lenders. Ranging from 300 to 850, the score is a reflection of financial responsibility. Anything below 580 is poor, 580-669 is fair, 670-739 is good, 740-799 is very good, and anything above 800 is excellent. As we step into 2024, it is crucial to understand that improving one’s credit score – potentially by 200 points – involves a strategic approach.

Decoding the Steps to Elevate Credit Score

Firstly, payout of debt is a pivotal step. The credit utilization rate, a significant determinant of the credit score, is impacted by the extent of your debt. A reduction in the utilization rate by 10% or more can result in a notable surge in the credit score. Secondly, efficient debt payment can be facilitated through the use of balance transfer credit cards. These cards help evade interest fees for a specific period, making debt management more streamlined. Lastly, maintaining an accurate credit score necessitates regular checking of credit reports and disputing any inaccuracies found.

The Role of New Credit Card and Consistent Effort

Opening a new credit card can certainly inflate the credit utilization rate. However, it is imperative to manage it prudently to avoid sinking into debt. The journey to elevate a credit score is a test of patience and consistent effort, devoid of any immediate solutions. It is a long-term commitment to financial discipline and responsibility.

Tools and Resources for Credit Score Improvement

Various tools can assist in this credit improvement journey. Experian Boost allows for online rent payment, contributing to a credit boost. The Experian Smart Money digital checking account aids in building credit without accumulating debt. These platforms provide access to the best credit cards and personal loans based on one’s credit profile. They also offer resources on personal finance topics, assisting in financial health improvement and spending discipline, crucial for maintaining a good credit score.

0
Economy Finance How To
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
4 mins ago
Namibia in 2024: A Beacon of Hope Amid Economic Challenges
As the year 2024 dawns, the people of Namibia welcome it with a sense of hope and anticipation for better economic prospects. After grappling with challenges such as high commodity prices, budget strains, and mental health issues in 2023, the citizens are optimistic about the future, with the government’s initiatives promising an easing of the
Namibia in 2024: A Beacon of Hope Amid Economic Challenges
Coinbase Stock Navigates Market Volatility: A Technical Analysis
16 mins ago
Coinbase Stock Navigates Market Volatility: A Technical Analysis
Kenyan Property Auctioned Over Debt: A Global Perspective on Debt Recovery
20 mins ago
Kenyan Property Auctioned Over Debt: A Global Perspective on Debt Recovery
US Institutional Investors Pivot to 'Build-to-Rent' Amidst Real Estate Challenges
5 mins ago
US Institutional Investors Pivot to 'Build-to-Rent' Amidst Real Estate Challenges
Felix Zulauf Forecasts Global Economy: Inflation, Recession, and Market Vulnerabilities
11 mins ago
Felix Zulauf Forecasts Global Economy: Inflation, Recession, and Market Vulnerabilities
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Stock Price Increases: Growth, Predictions, and Warning Signs
13 mins ago
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Stock Price Increases: Growth, Predictions, and Warning Signs
Latest Headlines
World News
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
24 seconds
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
30 seconds
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
41 seconds
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
Mackenzie Hughes Speaks Out: The Changing Landscape of Professional Golf
1 min
Mackenzie Hughes Speaks Out: The Changing Landscape of Professional Golf
Athlete Protests and Viewer Trends: The Resilience of Major Sports Leagues
1 min
Athlete Protests and Viewer Trends: The Resilience of Major Sports Leagues
Lawrence Township Council Elects First Black Mayor Amid Heated Debate
2 mins
Lawrence Township Council Elects First Black Mayor Amid Heated Debate
Texas' 394th District Court Set for Partisan Shift as Republicans Eye Uncontested Win
2 mins
Texas' 394th District Court Set for Partisan Shift as Republicans Eye Uncontested Win
Unraveling the Complex Interplay of Mental Health, Social Media, and Substance Use Disorders
2 mins
Unraveling the Complex Interplay of Mental Health, Social Media, and Substance Use Disorders
From Cricket to Badminton: Omer Khan’s Daughters Shine in UAE
2 mins
From Cricket to Badminton: Omer Khan’s Daughters Shine in UAE
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
9 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
51 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
52 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app