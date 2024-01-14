en English
How to Financially Prepare Before Quitting Your Job: Advice from Experts

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:24 am EST
How to Financially Prepare Before Quitting Your Job: Advice from Experts

Deciding to quit your job, especially if you do not have another one lined up, can be a daunting challenge. In times of such uncertainty, the advice of financial experts can serve as a reliable compass. They share a common emphasis on the importance of financial preparation and suggest a few crucial steps to take before making your move.

Pay off Debts and Fund your Emergency Reserves

According to Bri Conn from Childfree Wealth, the first step one should take is paying off all debts. This helps eliminate stress about minimum payments when you’re without a steady income. Once this is done, the next phase is ensuring you have a fully funded emergency fund. This financial cushion is essential in managing unexpected expenses or emergencies. To top it off, Conn advises adding a savings buffer on top of the emergency fund as an extra layer of financial security.

Save at least a Paycheck’s Worth

Jake Hill, CEO of DebtHammer, suggests saving at least one paycheck’s worth of money. This financial buffer can cover any pay gap between leaving your current job and starting a new one. However, if you’re planning to quit without having another job in the pipeline, Hill recommends saving a minimum of three months’ worth of income. This allows you to manage your finances comfortably while you’re on the job hunt.

Prepare for Unexpected Job Opportunities

Carter Seuthe of Credit Summit Consolidation emphasizes the importance of having enough savings to cover living expenses for a few months. This is due to the risk of new job opportunities falling through unexpectedly. Being financially prepared can help mitigate the impact of such unforeseen circumstances.

Secure a Job and Update your Resume

Ann Martin from CreditDonkey underlines the significance of having a job lined up immediately to avoid financial strain and resume gaps. It’s important to be prepared to job-hunt with an updated resume and LinkedIn profile. Having a clear plan can facilitate a smoother transition and reduce the risk of financial instability.

Have Enough Savings to Cover Six Months of Expenses

Joe Cronin, president of International Citizens Insurance, advises saving enough to cover six months of living expenses. This is because the time it may take to find a new job post-pandemic is unpredictable and could be longer than expected. A solid financial cushion can help you weather this period of uncertainty.

Seek Advice and Create a Budget

Te Wu, CEO of PMO Advisory, recommends seeking advice from those who have previously quit their jobs to prepare for potential challenges. Understanding their experiences can provide valuable insights and help you navigate your own journey. Lastly, Paige Robinson, a real estate investor, highlights the importance of assessing one’s financial situation and creating a budget. This can help you manage your expenses effectively and determine your survivability without a steady income.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

