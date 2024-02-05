Houston Offers Free Tax Assistance for Low-Income Earners

In an unprecedented move, Houston, Texas, has come forward to offer free tax assistance to individuals making less than $58,000 a year. This initiative, endorsed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), is especially significant in a city where the average income is lower than the threshold set for the free service. The primary executioner of this initiative is BakerRipley, a community development organization operating in the Greater Houston area. It has set up Neighborhood Tax Centers where IRS-trained volunteers help taxpayers file their returns at no cost.

Supporting First-Time Filers

This initiative has become a lifeline for first-time filers, including those who are newly employed or have recently immigrated to the country. The absence of professional filing fees ensures that these taxpayers receive their entire refund, which, for many, constitutes a substantial portion of their annual income. These refunds often play an instrumental role in helping individuals and families meet basic living expenses.

The Impact of Free Tax Assistance

Through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, the United Way in Brazoria County has been able to extend this service to those earning $58,000 or less. In just the previous year, VITA's IRS-certified volunteers assisted 235 households in filing their 2022 tax returns. This effort resulted in a collective refund of $289,578, which was directly put back into the pockets of county residents. The program, which has been acknowledged by both the Houston Chronicle and The Facts, is available at multiple locations across the county.

Accessing Free Tax Services

BakerRipley provides a detailed list of required documents and the locations of all 27 centers offering free tax services on their website. This makes the service easily accessible for those in need. The eligibility for the program extends to those residing in Brazoria County, and more information can be obtained from the respective agencies hosting the tax assistance events.