House of Representatives Demands CBN Enforce Timely Reversal of Failed Bank Transactions

On March 13, 2024, the House of Representatives took a significant step towards enhancing customer satisfaction within Nigeria's banking sector. They mandated the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure commercial banks adhere to stipulated timelines for reversing failed transactions. This move, spearheaded by Mr. Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo, aims to address persistent complaints and restore confidence in the financial system.

The CBN had, on June 8, 2020, set revised timelines for the reversal of failed transactions and resolution of refund complaints. Despite these guidelines, the issue of delayed reversals remained prevalent, with over 69% of complaints in July 2023 related to such failures. The House expressed concerns over the negative impact of these delays on business investments and lending, prompting immediate legislative action to safeguard consumer rights and financial integrity.

Legislative Intervention

During the debate, Mr. Ukpong-Udo highlighted the CBN's directives for instant reversal of failed ATM transactions and the resolution of disputed/failed POS or Web transactions within 72 hours.

The House's resolution not only calls for compliance with these timelines but also urges the CBN to mandate banks to proactively address system glitches that lead to failed transactions without waiting for customer complaints. This proactive approach is seen as crucial in maintaining a robust and reliable banking sector.

Future Steps and Accountability

The House has tasked its Committees on Banking Regulations, Banking and other Ancillary Institutions, and Digital and Electronic Banking to collaborate with the CBN and Nigeria Interbank Settlement System.

Their goal is to investigate the root causes of failed transactions, propose effective solutions, and report back within four weeks. This collaborative effort aims to enhance the efficiency of Nigeria's banking sector and ensure that customer grievances are addressed promptly and effectively.