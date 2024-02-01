Subscribe

Houlihan Lokey Surpasses Q3 Expectations with Strong Earnings and Revenue

Houlihan Lokey reports better-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, demonstrating robust financial performance amidst market challenges.

BNN Correspondents
Global investment bank, Houlihan Lokey, has reported its financial results for the third quarter, surpassing expectations on both Earnings per Share (EPS) and revenue. The company's Non-GAAP EPS for Q3 came in at $1.22, which was $0.08 higher than anticipated, indicating a robust financial performance. Additionally, Houlihan Lokey's revenue for the quarter was $511 million, marking a 12.1% increase from the same period in the previous year. This revenue figure also outstripped expectations by $17.14 million.

Strong Q3 Results Despite Challenges

The positive financial results come despite a decrease in the number of Fee Events and rising costs. Higher interest rates acted as a partial offset to these challenges, enabling the company to deliver a better-than-expected performance. The company's third-quarter fiscal 2024 results have been highlighted as indicative of its resilience in the face of market pressures.

Implications and Future Outlook

The better-than-expected financial performance of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter sends a positive signal to investors about the company's ability to navigate a complex financial landscape. With the demonstrated ability to mitigate challenges and deliver strong results, the company presents a promising investment opportunity.

Summary of Financial Performance

In summary, Houlihan Lokey's third-quarter results underscore its strong financial health, with a higher than expected EPS and revenue. The company's revenue of $511 million for the quarter marks a 12.1% increase from the same period in the previous year, surpassing expectations by $17.14 million. The Non-GAAP EPS stood at $1.22, $0.08 higher than expected. These figures highlight the company's successful strategies and financial acumen in delivering robust performance amidst market challenges.