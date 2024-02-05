Hormel Foods Corporation: Recognized and Optimistic for 2024

American company, Hormel Foods Corporation, has been honored by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for the fifth consecutive year in 2024. The company, known for its global branded food business with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries, has also announced the promotion of Matt Schrupp to vice president of supply chain operations for Jennie-O Turkey Store.

Projected Strong Financial Performance

CEO of the company, Keohane, in a recent discussion regarding the financial outlook for the rest of fiscal 2024, conveyed optimism about the company's performance. He projected the adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the fiscal year to be between $6.30 and $6.80, a promising start to the year. The midpoint of this guidance suggests a 22% increase in adjusted EPS compared to fiscal 2023.

On Track to Achieve Three-Year Consolidated Financial Objectives

Keohane further highlighted the company's progress towards achieving the three-year consolidated financial objectives that were set during the investor day in December 2021. The operating cash flow outlook appears robust, allowing the company to invest in strategic growth projects and return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Recognition for Dedication to Driving Innovation

Another achievement that the company is proud of is being recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC, ranking 9th on the list. This recognition is attributed to the company’s commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. It is clear that the company’s dedication to driving innovation and delivering shared value for society and the planet is being acknowledged.