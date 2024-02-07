Hormel Foods Corp.: A Mixed Bag of Growth, Decline, and Future Prospects

Stepping into the spotlight of the Packaged Foods Industry of the Consumer Defensive sector, Hormel Foods Corp. has been drawing attention with its yearbook sales marking a growth rate of 5.16% over the past five years. However, the company's annual earnings per share (EPS) averaged a decline of -3.71%, casting a shadow over this progress.

Company Profile and Insider Transactions

Hormel Foods Corp., a powerhouse employing 20,000 individuals, boasts a market capitalization of $16.45 billion. The firm has outstanding shares totaling $546.60 million, with a float of $289.00 million. A noteworthy feature is the insider ownership standing at a considerable 47.15%, with institutional ownership trailing at 42.15%. Recent insider transactions have included a sale of 8,105 shares at $31.78 each executed by a company director, and a sale of 5,892 shares at $31.47 each by the Senior Vice President, indicating a flux within the company's stock ownership.

Financial Performance and Future Projections

The company reported lower quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in contrast to the estimated $0.26, and it posted a return on equity of -19.55%. Wall Street, despite these figures, anticipates earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year and a 5-year EPS growth of 8.20%, even after a 4.93% decline in the previous five years. Hormel Foods' financial ratios present a mixed bag with a quick ratio of 0.70, a price to sales ratio of 1.36, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 21.16.

Analysts' Forecast and Stock Performance

With a diluted EPS of $1.45, analysts are forecasting a rise to $1.65 in one year. The stock's 50-day moving average stands at $31.44, and the 200-day moving average at $36.42; resistance levels are set at $30.38, $30.68, and $31.00, while support levels are observed at $29.76, $29.44, and $29.14. The firm's annual sales amount to $12.11 billion and income comes in at $793.57 million, with the previous quarter's sales and income recorded at $3.198 billion and $195.94 million respectively.

Hedge Fund Activity and Insider Trading

Changes in investment positions also highlight the company's recent trajectory. Assenagon Asset Management S A trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, while several other hedge funds chose to increase their stakes in the company. Insider trading was also evident with significant share sales in the last quarter. Despite this, Hormel Foods reported its quarterly earnings with a lower-than-expected EPS and a decrease in revenue compared to analyst estimates, indicating possible challenges in its financial future.