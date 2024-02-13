Horizon Minerals and Greenstone Resources Merge to Redefine Western Australia Goldfields

In a game-changing move that's set to reshape the Western Australia goldfields, ASX-listed Horizon Minerals and Greenstone Resources have announced a strategic merger. This amalgamation promises to birth a formidable new gold producer, poised to redefine the region's mining landscape.

Advertisment

The Merger: A New Era for Gold Mining in Western Australia

Horizon Minerals will acquire all fully paid ordinary shares in Greenstone and its listed options, in exchange for shares. Following the merger, Horizon shareholders will own approximately 63.1% of the combined entity. This fusion will create a robust mineral resource base, with a Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) compliant mineral resource of 1.8 million ounces, strategically centered around the gold mining hubs of Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie.

Canaccord Genuity: Bolstering Its Western Australia Advisory Presence

Advertisment

As part of a broader strategy to strengthen its advisory services in the region, Canaccord Genuity has appointed John Toll, a seasoned dealmaker from Azure Capital, as Managing Director. Toll brings with him 15 years of experience, 10 of which were spent as a partner at Azure Capital, specializing in mining companies.

John Toll: The Seasoned Dealmaker

Toll's expertise spans M&A advisory, restructurings, and debt and equity financings. His arrival at Canaccord is expected to fortify its relationships with ASX-listed miners and industrials, enhancing its capabilities in both raisings and M&A. Notably, Canaccord's investment banking unit advised on several significant deals last year, while its ECM arm currently ranks first in the bookrunner league tables for ASX-listed natural resources companies this year.

As the dust settles on these significant announcements, the Western Australia goldfields stand on the precipice of a new era. The merger between Horizon Minerals and Greenstone Resources, coupled with Canaccord Genuity's strategic appointment of John Toll, promises to usher in a period of growth and transformation in the region's mining sector. With a strengthened resource base and enhanced advisory capabilities, the stage is set for a new chapter in the story of Western Australia's goldfields.