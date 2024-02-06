Hopscotch's Strategic Acquisitions Boost Fiscal Results for 2023

In a year marked by strategic maneuvers and robust growth, Hopscotch, a leading player in Digital Marketing & Communications, PR, and Events, has reported its fiscal results for the year ending December 31, 2023. The company's consolidated turnover hit a high of 271.9 million euros, with a gross margin standing at 93.0 million euros. These figures represent an uptick from the preceding year, fuelled largely by the expansion of the events business.

Organic Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

The group has been experiencing steady organic growth and has also benefitted from the inclusion of a full year's worth of revenue from companies specializing in sports, adding an extra 2 million euros to the gross margin. Notably, the acquisition of Interface Tourism, completed on January 31 of the same year, would have seen sales soar to nearly 300 million euros and gross profit exceeding the 100 million euro mark if it had been factored in for the full year.

Impact of Interface Tourism Acquisition

Interface Tourism, boasting an operating margin over 15%, is poised to positively influence Hopscotch's consolidated financial statements in 2024. The acquisition was financed with equal parts cash and new shares, resulting in the issuance of 236,279 new shares and a consequent increase in share capital.

Looking Ahead: Hopscotch's Future Prospects

Hopscotch is set to release its comprehensive annual results for 2023 on April 2, 2024. The group's international footprint spans more than 800 employees across 40 offices worldwide. It offers a suite of services including events, digitalization, internal communications, public affairs, and marketing services through its own brand and specialized agencies. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Hopscotch recorded a turnover of 246.9 million euros with a gross margin of 86.1 million euros in 2022.