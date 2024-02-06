Hopscotch Reports Growth in 2023 Turnover and Gross Margin, Expands Global Network

Leading communications consulting group, Hopscotch, recently disclosed its unaudited consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The group witnessed a consolidated turnover of 271.9 million euros and a consolidated gross margin of 93.0 million euros, outpacing its past year's performance. The surge is largely attributed to the events business and the incorporation of a full year's operations from sports-specialized companies, contributing an additional 2 million euros to the gross margin compared to the half-year in 2022.

Hopscotch's Acquisition of Interface Tourism

The finalized acquisition of Interface Tourism on January 31, 2023, indicates that sales could have nearly touched 300 million euros, with a gross profit surpassing 100 million euros if it had been included for the entire year. Interface Tourism is projected to be accretive to Hopscotch's financials in 2024, with an operating margin above 15%. The merger will also facilitate Hopscotch's geographical expansion, establishing new positions in Spain and the Netherlands, and reinforcing its presence in Italy.

Expanding Global Network

The group now prides itself on a global network of 40 offices. The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on January 31, 2024, resulted in the issuance of 236,279 new shares, escalating the total to 3,003,722 and the share capital to 2,252,791.50 euros. The company is an international player with over 800 experts across various communication domains, operating in more than 60 countries.

Upcoming Consolidated Annual Results Announcement

Hopscotch is scheduled to unveil its consolidated annual results for 2023 on April 2, 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris with the ISIN code ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8, demonstrating its global appeal and robust financial performance.