Hopscotch Group Announces Financial Uptick, Credits Events Business and Organic Growth

The Hopscotch Group, a top-tier global communications consulting firm, has released its financial results for the fiscal year 2023, showing a consolidated turnover of 271.9 million euros and a gross margin of 93.0 million euros. These figures denote an upswing from the prior year's numbers, largely credited to the group's robust events business and consistent organic growth throughout its core businesses.

The Role of Sports Specialties and Acquisitions

Notably, the group's financial performance was also bolstered by the inclusion of a full year's revenue from its sports-specialized companies, adding an extra 2 million euros to the gross margin. Complementing this, Hopscotch's recent acquisition of Interface Tourism is set to further enhance the group's financial statements in 2024. This strategic move is expected to facilitate the group's business and geographical expansion, particularly in Spain, the Netherlands, and Italy. The acquisition was financed by issuing 236,279 new shares, covering half of the total cost.

Hopscotch's Expanding Global Presence

Hopscotch operates a far-reaching network of 40 offices worldwide, employing over 800 professionals. The group offers a wide array of services, including influence, events, activation, digitalization, internal communications, public affairs, and marketing services. The group's shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris, reflecting its standing in the financial markets. The group is poised to announce its consolidated annual results for 2023 on April 2, 2024, providing a more comprehensive view of its financial health.

Looking Ahead

With the acquisition of Interface Tourism, Hopscotch's turnover is speculated to approach 300 million euros, with its gross margin potentially surpassing the 100 million euro mark. This takeover is anticipated to result in operational synergies and territorial expansion for Hopscotch, positioning the group for a promising future in the global communications consulting landscape.