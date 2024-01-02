Hookipa Pharma Inc’s Mixed Bag Performance: Analysts Remain Optimistic

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK), a pharmaceutical company whose shares were traded 1.24 million times recently, saw its share price rise by 8.01% to $0.81. Despite this increase, the price is still significantly lower than the 52-week high of $2.05, albeit 49.38% higher than the 52-week low of $0.41. The market valuation of the company has been estimated to be around $68.00M.

Analysts’ outlook on Hookipa Pharma

Analysts have given the stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, with a mean rating of 1.00, indicating a positive outlook. This positive outlook, however, does not reflect in the company’s projected earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, expected to be -$0.19.

Performance and projections

Hookipa Pharma’s performance has been a mixed bag, with a 6.09% drop in the past five days but a 47.27% increase over the last 30 days. Over the past six months, the company’s share value has decreased by 7.95%, which is less than the average growth rate of the industry. Analysts have adjusted the company’s fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates, pointing towards a potential decline in revenue for the current and subsequent quarters compared to the previous year. However, revenue growth is forecasted to be positive for the fiscal year.

Revenue and ownership

Analysts project an average revenue of $4.55 million for the current quarter, while the revenue estimate for the quarter ending March 2024 stands at $2.4 million, reflecting a year-over-year decrease. Major stakeholders in the company include insiders who hold 23.19% of shares and institutional investors who hold 54.80%. Artal Group S.A. and Knoll Capital Management, LLC are the top holders. The next quarterly earnings report is expected between March 13 and March 18.