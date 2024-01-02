en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hookipa Pharma Inc’s Mixed Bag Performance: Analysts Remain Optimistic

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Hookipa Pharma Inc’s Mixed Bag Performance: Analysts Remain Optimistic

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK), a pharmaceutical company whose shares were traded 1.24 million times recently, saw its share price rise by 8.01% to $0.81. Despite this increase, the price is still significantly lower than the 52-week high of $2.05, albeit 49.38% higher than the 52-week low of $0.41. The market valuation of the company has been estimated to be around $68.00M.

Analysts’ outlook on Hookipa Pharma

Analysts have given the stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, with a mean rating of 1.00, indicating a positive outlook. This positive outlook, however, does not reflect in the company’s projected earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, expected to be -$0.19.

Performance and projections

Hookipa Pharma’s performance has been a mixed bag, with a 6.09% drop in the past five days but a 47.27% increase over the last 30 days. Over the past six months, the company’s share value has decreased by 7.95%, which is less than the average growth rate of the industry. Analysts have adjusted the company’s fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates, pointing towards a potential decline in revenue for the current and subsequent quarters compared to the previous year. However, revenue growth is forecasted to be positive for the fiscal year.

Revenue and ownership

Analysts project an average revenue of $4.55 million for the current quarter, while the revenue estimate for the quarter ending March 2024 stands at $2.4 million, reflecting a year-over-year decrease. Major stakeholders in the company include insiders who hold 23.19% of shares and institutional investors who hold 54.80%. Artal Group S.A. and Knoll Capital Management, LLC are the top holders. The next quarterly earnings report is expected between March 13 and March 18.

0
Business Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mack Innovation Park Awaits Scottsdale DRB's Decision Amid Public Opposition

By Dil Bar Irshad

Phunware Inc Shares Experience a Drop but Analysts Maintain 'Buy' Rating

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Vroom Inc.'s Stock Price Dips as Financial Analysts Maintain Hold Recommendation

By Bijay Laxmi

Stronghold Digital Mining Acquires 5,000 Bitcoin Miners

By Safak Costu

Amundi ETF Publishes NAV: EUR 18.0255 per Share as of December 29, 202 ...
@Business · 33 seconds
Amundi ETF Publishes NAV: EUR 18.0255 per Share as of December 29, 202 ...
heart comment 0
Jurgen Post Returns to Sega Europe Amid Leadership Reshuffle

By Salman Akhtar

Jurgen Post Returns to Sega Europe Amid Leadership Reshuffle
Allbirds Inc: A Dive into Recent Trading, Future Projections, and Shareholder Composition

By Rizwan Shah

Allbirds Inc: A Dive into Recent Trading, Future Projections, and Shareholder Composition
Canaan Inc ADR Experiences Significant Decline, Analysts Remain Optimistic

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Canaan Inc ADR Experiences Significant Decline, Analysts Remain Optimistic
Hungary’s NAV Launches eÁFA: A New Era in Digital Tax Compliance

By BNN Correspondents

Hungary's NAV Launches eÁFA: A New Era in Digital Tax Compliance
Latest Headlines
World News
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
13 seconds
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
23 seconds
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
38 seconds
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
52 seconds
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
52 seconds
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
2 mins
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
2 mins
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
2 mins
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
2 mins
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
8 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
17 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app