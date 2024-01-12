Honoring Byron Wien: Market Predictions and Investor Strategies for 2024

In a testament to his enduring legacy, the financial world remembers Byron Wien, a legendary market strategist who passed away at the age of 90 last year. Wien was celebrated for his annual “Ten Surprises” list, a tradition he began in 1986 while at Morgan Stanley and continued at Blackstone Advisory Services with Joe Zidle. The list was a daring endeavor, predicting economic, financial, and political events with more than 50% likelihood of happening against the consensus expectations of the average investor.

Tribute to a Legend

Michael Cembalest of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management paid tribute to Wien’s memory with a one-off list of his own 10 surprises. Cembalest’s predictions include an increase in broadly syndicated loan losses surpassing private credit losses, and the stock performance of US regional banks remaining strong in 2024. His list emphasizes the non-conventional, aligning with Wien’s maverick approach to forecasting rather than mere scorekeeping.

Market Predictions for 2024

Oliver Wyman, a global consultancy firm, also made its own projections for 2024, focusing on the continued success of private credit. The firm attributes this to incoming bank capital regulations, suggesting that private credit funds will expand into corporate lending and asset-backed finance. Meanwhile, EY, one of the largest professional services networks in the world, released a report advising financial firms to actively engage with regulators. This comes in light of new prudential developments, especially after 2023’s bank failures in the US raised questions about the adequacy of liquidity regulation.

Investors’ Strategy for 2024

Big investors are adapting their strategies for 2024, with expectations of a recession and interest rate cuts influencing their decisions. Their focus is shifting from government bonds and big tech shares to hunting for stocks in sectors impacted by the fear of a downturn. Despite the anticipated weak growth outlook, money managers believe that sustained economic growth will lift small cap shares, banks, and cyclicals. The U.S. economy is projected to grow by 1.2% in 2024, while the euro zone is expected to have grown by 0.5% in 2023.

As we move forward, the financial world will continue to honor Wien’s memory by daring to make unconventional predictions and striving for a strong economic future. The debate for stocks is whether they will survive a no-recession scenario that could potentially retract rate cut bets. As we navigate these financial waters, the wisdom of market veterans like Wien provides an invaluable compass.